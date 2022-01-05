Covid in the world, Brazil: Rio cancels street parties and parades for carnival. France, Macron very hard on No Vax

Authorities in Rio de Janeiro have announced the cancellation of the street carnival celebrations next month due to an increase in Covid-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant. It is the second consecutive year that the pandemic has blocked the carnival celebrations, which this year had to take place from 25 February to 1 March.

The street parade of musical bands called “blocos” is different from the more famous procession of samba schools which takes place in the Sambadromo of Rio. The Sambadromo can hold 70,000 people in a stadium that allows the authorities to control those who enter. “The street carnival, given its democratic nature and aspect, makes any kind of control impossible,” said Mayor Eduardo Paes.

In 2020, there were an estimated seven million people cheering for day-long street parades. The arrival of the highly contagious Omicron variant, coupled with an increase in gatherings for Christmas and New Year, has seen covid cases skyrocket in Rio. The new cases of covids went from 21 on December 14 to 458 just two weeks later. So far, however, the increase in cases has not led to a significant increase in hospital admissions or deaths. Four-fifths of Rio’s population have had at least two doses of the vaccine, while nearly a quarter have also received a booster. About 67% of the 213 million inhabitants of the South American country are vaccinated with two doses, while 12% have had the third. Nearly 620,000 people in Brazil have died from the coronavirus, second in the world only to the United States.

France. Controversy in Parliament, with a session interrupted during the discussion of new anticovid measures, after the words of President Macron in an interview with Le Parisien: “I want to blow No Vax’s nerves” he said, “This is my goal, until the end”.

Use. The Omicron variant of the coronavirus is responsible for 95.4 percent of the infections from Covid-19 in the United States, which in the 24 hours of Monday 3 December exceeded the daily threshold of one million. This is what emerges from the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Yesterday, President Joe Biden reiterated the appeal to US citizens to get vaccinated, but he also addressed an invitation to the country for calm: “The next few weeks will be difficult – said the tenant of the White House, recalling that the appeal of vaccination over 35 million adults are still missing in the country. Biden however said he was confident about the tools available to the country to deal with serious cases of Covid-19, which fortunately seem to be less frequent with the new variant of the virus “I know we are all tired and frustrated by the pandemic,” said the US president. “Be concerned about the Omicron variant, but not alarmed. If you are not vaccinated, however, you are right to be alarmed, “Biden said. Yesterday, Republican Governor of Maryland, Larry Hogan, proclaimed a state of emergency after hospitalizations for Covid-19 in the state passed. the threshold of 5 thousand.