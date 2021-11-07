Covid in the world, Great Britain anticipates the third dose by one month – Foreign

Rome, November 6, 2021 – The Covid epidemic gallops in Europe and the rest of the world and countries tighten their shirts. From the Great Britain which anticipates the third dose of vaccine toAustria which puts the unvaccinated in lockdown.

The British health service has decided to formalize the possibility of anticipating the booking of the third dose of reinforcement (booster) of the anti Covid vaccine 6 to 5 months after the second. The initiative – recommended for a few weeks already – and valid for now in England pending the alignment of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland – aims to speed up the race for the third vaccine as a weapon to contain the most serious effects of the infections in the Kingdom, where booster doses are offered to all over 50s and are on the way to 10 million inoculated people.









Wear the mask it will be mandatory for those who get on the cable cars e queues to take chairlifts or ski-lifts in French ski resorts. Even the green pass will become the green pass if the national incidence rate exceeds 200 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. According to the protocol announced today by Prime Minister Jean Castex, a distancing in the rows will also be imposed “with random controls” while once seated on the chairlift the skier will be able to remove the mask. The new rules will come into force at the beginning of the week, said Undersecretary Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne.

With 9,943 new cases, in Austria And absolute record of infections in a single day. In the Laender the situation caused by the fourth wave, defined by the government as the ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’, is dramatic. On Monday, as announced yesterday by Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg (OeVP), there will be a ‘lockdown’ that will affect unvaccinated people. The figure communicated today by the Ministries of Health and the Interior exceeds what was the previous record of 9,586 of 13 November 2020. The number of Covid patients admitted to intensive care is also increasing and currently 359. In normal wards, the number of beds occupied is 1,865 . Yesterday 31 people died for a total of 11,482 victims since the beginning of the pandemic.









Also in Russia in the last 24 hours, 41,335 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded, the higher number of cases ascertained in a day from the beginning of the epidemic: the Tass reports. According to the center, 1,188 people died from the disease in the last day

Ukraine recorded 793 deaths caused by the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the highest daily level since the start of the pandemic. There were 25,063 new cases of Covid. According to the Interfax news agency, the overall toll of infections thus rises in Ukraine to 3,058,014, including 71,635 deaths,