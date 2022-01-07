Covid in the world: Japan towards a new state of emergency. Peru, 100,000 children orphaned by the pandemic

The Japanese government is preparing to declare a ‘near state of emergency’ in the prefectures of Okinawa, Hiroshima and Yamaguchi due to the alarming increases in infections from Covid-19. The decision will allow local authorities to impose specific restrictions based on local needs, including anticipating the closures of catering establishments with the aim of avoiding the consumption of alcohol in the evening and gatherings in bars and restaurants.

Of particular concern is the island south of the Okinawa archipelago, home to the largest US military base in the country, which reported almost 1,000 cases on Thursday, not including the 160 new infections among the US military. The same goes for the base of Iwakuni, in the prefecture of Yamaguchi, with a surge in infections among foreign personnel. The Japanese foreign ministry has asked US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to place more restrictions on the military stationed in Japan, including compliance with the terms of the quarantine. At the national level, cases have exceeded 4,000 for the first time in 3 months, while in Tokyo the positivity has settled at 641 in the last 24 hours, increasing tenfold in the space of a week.

Peru, the pandemic has made orphans about 100,000 children. Covid has orphaned nearly 100,000 children in Peru, the nation with the highest coronavirus death rate in the world. “Unfortunately, our country has nearly 98,000 children who have lost their fathers, mothers or guardians during the pandemic,” said Peru’s women’s minister, Anahi Durand, citing figures published in the medical journal The Lancet. Peru leads the world in overall Covid deaths based on the total population, with more than 6,000 Peruvians per million inhabitants dying from the disease. Peru has 33 million inhabitants and is undergoing the third wave of Covid which has caused about two million infections. More than 202,900 people have died since the start of the pandemic.