Covid in Trentino, contagion to 1.2% of the population in Frassilongo. Found 23 new positives in Pergine. The cases Municipality by Municipality

TRENTO. There are 142,454 cases and 1,592 deaths in Trentino from coronavirus since the beginning of the epidemic, 137,871 have been cured since the beginning of the emergency and 2,991 are the current positives. Another 211 healings have been recorded in the past 24 hours. There are 47 people in hospital, of which 7 in high intensity and 2 in intensive care. There are 15 Covid-free territories: Campitello di Fassa, Lona-Lases, Fai della Paganella, Strembo, Carzano, Pelugo, Garniga Terme, Bocenago, Palù del Fersina, Bresimo, Cis, Cavizzana, Castel Condino, Massimeno and Sagron Mis, while all others have at least 1 positivity.

Today they were communicated 328 infections and 0 deaths. Patients admitted to hospital drop, numbers in intensive care stable. Vaccination campaign: there are 1,193,284 doses of which 425,194 are second doses and 318,468 are third doses (Here article).

Currently a Ronzo Chienis 1.7% of the population is positive, they follow Mezzocorona, Torcegno and Frassilongo (1.2%) e Names (1.1%). The lowest infection rates in this phase of the emergency are found at Castelnuovo (0.9%), Commezzadura (0.1%), Doors of Rendena And Mezzana (0.11%).

The top 30 centers by number of inhabitants (excluding those already mentioned above): Trento to 0.5%; Rovereto to 0.5%; Pergine at 0.6%; Arch at 0.4%; Riva del Garda at 0.4%; He died to 0.5%; Lavis to 0.5%; Wing at 0.4%; Levico Terme to 0.7% e Mezzolombardo at 0.8%.

It’s still Cles at 0.6%; Borgo Valsugana to 0.2%; Prey to 0.5%; P.rimiero San Martino di Castrozza to 0.2%; Ledro to 0.3%; Dro at 0.4%, Vallelaghi at 0.5%, Baselga di Pinè to 0.3% e Vigolana plateau at 0.6%; Ville d’Anaunia at 0.4%; Storo at 0.4%; Predazzo to 0.5%; Avio at 0.3%, Cavalese to 0.5%; Civezzano to 0.7%; Brentonico at 0.9%; San Michele all’Adige at 0.4%; Caldonazzo to 0.5% e Villa Lagarinaa 0.8%.

Today found 328 positives compared to 3,684 buffers between molecular and antigenic (ratio to 8.9%) in the last 24 hours: 78 cases in Trento; 23 positives in Pergine; 22 infections in Rovereto.

AND 9 cases in Riva del Garda; 8 positives in Arco; 6 infections in Mezzolombardo; 5 infections in Ledro and Civezzano; 4 infected in Mori, Levico Terme and Cles, Borgo Valsugana, Vallelaghi, Baselga di Pinè, Altopiano della Vigolana, Tesero, Tre Ville and Castello-Molina di Fiemme.

They had been found 3 infections in Lavis, Ala, Mezzocorona, Storo, Brentonico, Volano, Roncegno Terme, Canal San Bovo, Molveno, Tenna, Sover, Fierozzo; 2 cases in Primiero San Martino di Castrozza, Ville d’Anaunia, Caldonazzo, Villa Lagarina, Besenello, Moena, Grigno, Calliano, Segonzano, Romeno, Spormaggiore, Imer and Ronzo-Chienis.

Then 1 positive in Predaia, Dro, Predazzo, Cavalese, San Michele all’Adige, Tione, Aldeno, Pinzolo, Nago-Torbole, Giovo, Borgo d’Anaunia, Pomarolo, Borgo Chiese, Telve, Vermiglio, Ziano di Fiemme, Roverè della Luna, Altavalle , San Lorenzo Dorsino, Trambileno, Pieve di Bono-Prezzo, Scurelle, Calceranica, Fornace, Stenico, Lavarone, Andalo, Sant’Orsola Terme, Novaledo, Rumo, Ospedaletto, Borgo Lares, Caderzone Terme, Bondone, Samone, Valfloriana, Dambel and Frassilongo.