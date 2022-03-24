Covid in Trentino, contagion to 2.4% of the inhabitants in Palù del Fersina. 117 positives found in Trento. The cases Municipality by Municipality

TRENTO. There are 147,309 cases and 1,603 deaths in Trentino from coronavirus since the beginning of the epidemic, 141,910 have been healed since the beginning of the emergency and 3,796 are the current positives. Another 294 healings have been recorded in the past 24 hours. There are 47 people in hospital, of which 12 in high intensity and 1 in intensive care.

The territories drop to 12 Covid-free: Bresimo, Carzano, Cavizzana, Cinte Tesino, Cis, Giustino, Luserna, Massimeno, Ronchi Valsugana, Sagron Mis, Sfruz, Vignola-Falesina, while all the others have at least 1 positivity. There have been new infections in Mezzana, Ossana, Scurelle and Terzolas.

Currently a Palù del Fersina 2.4% of the population is positive, they follow Fierozzo (1.8%), Terre d’Adige (1.7%), Castello-Molina di Fiemme (1.4%), Roverè della Luna And Mazzin (1.2%), Mezzolombardo, Giovo And Sant’Orsola (1.1%), San Lorenzo Dorsino and Garniga Terme (1%). The lowest infection rates in this phase of the emergency are a Peio (0.05%) e Vermilion (0.05%), Scurelle (0.07%), Go it And Cavareno (0.09%).

Today 465 infections on 4,239 swabs (ratio 10.9%) and 0 deaths. There has been a worsening on the hospital data front. Vaccination campaign: 1,201,711 doses administered in Trentino, of which 426,597 second doses and 325,140 third doses (here article).

In detail: 117 cases in Trento; 32 positives in Rovereto; 15 infections in Riva del Garda; 13 Arco infections; 12 infected in Pergine Valsugana; 11 cases in Castel Ivano.

AND 10 cases in Terre d’Adige, Mezzocorona and Lavis; 9 positive to Ala; 8 infections in Levico Terme; 7 infections in Villa Lagarina and Novella.

They are added 6 cases in Mezzolombardo, Cles, Mori and Dro; 5 positives in the Vigolana plateau, San Michele all’Adige, Nago-Torbole, Ledro, Civezzano and Borgo Valsugana; 4 infections in Folgaria, Ville di Fiemme, San Giovanni di Fassa, Predaia and Porte di Rendena.

They had been found 3 infections in Castello-Molina di Fiemme, Roverè della Luna, Sant’Orsola Terme, San Lorenzo Dorsino, Calliano, Fiavè, Tesero, Caldonazzo, Avio, Romeno, Baselga di Pinè, Pinzolo and Telve; 2 cases in Storo, Cembra Lisignago, Dimaro Folgarida, Fornace, Vallelaghi, Cavalese, Ziano di Fiemme, Brentonico, Primiero San Martino di Castrozza, Tione, Caldes, Grigno, Malè and Isera.

Then 1 positive in Palù del Fersina, Fierozzo, Mazzin, Tenna, Castelnuovo, Bleggio Superiore, Comano Terme, Cavedine, Tenno, Panchià, Ville d’Anaunia, Besenello, Molveno, Volano, Moena, Altavalle, Nogaredo, Pomarolo, Imer, Stenico, Spormaggiore, Madruzzo, Nomi, Calceranica, Samone, Valdaone, Bedollo, Bondone, Roncegno Terme, Pellizzano, Rabbi, Sella Giudicarie, Segonzano, Terzolas, Borgo Chiese, Ossana, Mezzana and Scurelle.