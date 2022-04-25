Health

Covid in Trentino: no deaths but another jump of the hospitalized, 12 more – Chronicle

TRENTO. Zero deaths, 156 new infections (but with a very low number of swabs performed). The number of hospitalized patients rises

On the day of the Liberation the bulletin covid-19 shows some positive signs in Trentino, such as the absence of deaths and the limited number of new infections (156, even if they must be compared to a reduced quantity of tampons, less than a thousand, as always happens to coincide with the holidays).

Unfortunately though the figure on admissions rises: yesterday 14 people entered the hospital and only 2 were discharged; therefore the total number of covid patients rises to 78, of which 3 are still in resuscitation.
The antigenic tests carried out yesterday are 930, of which 149 tested positive. To these are added the 7 identified by the molecular (56 tests yesterday) who also confirmed 2 positivity intercepted in recent days by the rapid tests.
Divided by age group, the new positives are distributed as follows:

3 of 0-2 years
2 of 3-5 years
7 of 6-10 years
9 11-13 years old
7 of 14-18 years
35 aged 19-39
39 aged 40-59
17 aged 60-69
15 of 70-79 years old and
22 aged 80 or more.

As in recent days, no class currently applies the suspension of face-to-face teaching.
The total vaccine doses administered so far is equal to 1,213,410, a figure that includes 427,794 second doses and 335,314 third doses.
Finally, 164 newly recovered bring the total from the beginning of the pandemic to 153,684.

