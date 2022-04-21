Covid in Umbria, family doctors will be able to prescribe the antiviral drug Paxlovid

The regional councilor for health of the Umbria Region, Luca Coletto, announces that “the Umbria Region is implementing the Aifa provision in the regional territory according to which also general practitioners will be able to prescribe the antiviral drug Paxlovid (based on nirmatrelvir / ritonavir) for the early treatment of covid disease “.

The drug, explains Coletto, “is indicated for the treatment of adult patients who do not require supplemental oxygen therapy and who are at high risk of progression to severe COVID-19, such as patients suffering from oncological diseases, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes mellitus. uncompensated, chronic pulmonary disease and severe obesity “.

This type of treatment, continues the commissioner, “must be started early, and certainly within 5 days of the onset of symptoms”.

The prescription by the general practitioner “will take place through the compilation of a therapeutic plan and with the request of one’s doctor, the drug can be collected directly at the pharmacy, at no cost to the citizen”.

Antiviral drug Paxlovid, the provisions of the Aifa

The Italian drug agency explains with a note that “starting from April 21, also general practitioners can prescribe the antiviral drug Paxlovid (based on nirmatrelvir / ritonavir) for the early treatment of Covid-19 disease”.

Paxlovid, highlights Aifa, “is indicated for the treatment of adult patients who do not require supplemental oxygen therapy and who are at high risk of progression to severe COVID-19, such as patients suffering from oncological diseases, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes. uncompensated mellitus, chronic pulmonary disease and severe obesity “.

And again: “The treatment – underlines the note – must be started as early as possible, and in any case within 5 days from the onset of symptoms. The prescription of the drug requires a preventive drug history, to exclude the presence of any interactions with drugs. taken simultaneously by the patient “.

The drug agency also explains the procedure for prescribing: “The prescription by the general practitioner will take place through the compilation of a Therapeutic Plan, which is currently on paper and which will be computerized within a few weeks. This plan therapeutic is aimed at supporting the appropriateness of use and providing useful tools for verifying interactions incompatible with the intake of Paxlovid “.

With the prescription of the general practitioner, continues Aifa, “the patient will be able to collect the drug directly from the pharmacy, without costs to be borne by the citizen and without burdens for the national health service. Distribution to the pharmacy network (through the so-called distribution for conto) will be made free of charge by pharmacists and wholesalers, thanks to a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Health, Aifa and the network of pharmacies (Federfarma, Assofarm and FarmacieUnite) and pharmaceutical distributors (Federfarma Servizi and ADF). prescription by all Covid-19 specialist centers identified by the Regions. This modality will guarantee access to the drug in the phase of activation of distribution by pharmacies to the public, as well as in the event that distribution by pharmacies is temporarily not available”.

The prescription carried out by the general practitioner “will be monitored through the electronic prescription system, while the AIFA monitoring register remains active for the treatments prescribed by the Covid-19 centers identified by the Regions and PAs”.

Covid in Umbria, the bulletin of 21 April

The coronavirus infection curve in Umbria starts to rise again, but hospitalizations drop and there are no new deaths. On the last day, 1483 new positives and 1169 new healed were recorded.

According to the bulletin of the Umbria Region and the Civil Protection, updated at 8 am on Thursday 21 April, there are 12,301 (+314 compared to 20 April) currently positive for coronavirus in Umbria. In the last 24 hours, 1677 swabs and 7087 antigen tests have been processed throughout the region.

As of April 21, 253 (-18 compared to April 20) were admitted positives in hospitals in Umbria – of which 5 (+1 compared to April 20) in intensive care, 177 (-16 compared to April 20) in the Covid medical area and 71 (-3 compared to April 20) in the other hospital wards – and 8 (-1 compared to April 20) the guests in the RSA Covid of Umbria.

Coronavirus, the update of the epidemiological nucleus

“The epidemic curve, as well as the 7-day moving average in Umbria show a decreasing trend compared to the previous weeks. The weekly mobile incidence per 100,000 inhabitants as of April 19 is equal to 803. The RDT on diagnoses calculated for the last 14 days with 7-day moving average is essentially stable, settling at a value of 0.86 “. The Epidemiological Unit of the Umbria Region takes stock of the Covid situation in the region.

The trend of the weekly incidence by age group, explains the report, “shows a decreasing trend in all age groups, the highest incidence is found in the age group between 11 and 13 years. while the lowest incidence is recorded in the age group between 19 and 24 years “.

At a territorial level “all health districts have an incidence of less than 1,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. The highest incidence is found in the District of Orvieto and is equal to 973 cases per 100,000 inhabitants”.

According to the analysis “compared to the previous week there is a slight decrease in regional hospital commitment (271 hospitalizations as of April 19, of which 4 in intensive care), while in the week between April 11 and 17 there is 1 death”.