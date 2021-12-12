Covid in vials for sale online at € 33.50 to get infected and get the Green pass

A man was arrested in Holland for his links to a website that allowed him to order vials (small disposable liquid containers) to self-infect with the coronavirus. The news was reported by the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf. This man, whose identity has not been revealed, is accused of fraud by the Guardia di Finanza and investigations are underway to verify the real content of the product offered for sale.

Covid on sale for 33.50 euros against restrictions

For an amount of 33.50 euros, the “coronavirus kit” that guaranteed Covid infection could be purchased online. According to the supplier, the kit included a tube containing a liquid, enriched with the coronavirus, as well as a sealed test cassette to test for infection. According to the website, “Anything needed for deliberate contamination could be easily and quickly delivered to your letterbox. After you are infected, with a positive test and then, when you are healed again, the health system will be able to issue a declaration of recovery. ” The goal is therefore to circumvent the 2G policy implemented by the Dutch government, which means that one must be vaccinated or declared cured of Covid to obtain a Green pass.

An investigation opened

The Public Prosecutor launched an investigation on the jaikwilcorona.nl website in mid-November. “Whether there are actually crimes is currently being investigated. This always depends on the facts and circumstances of the specific case, ”said a spokeswoman for the prosecutor’s office. The Inspectorate for Health and Youth Assistance (IGJ) also launched an investigation and warned people not to agree to get infected on purpose. The Inspectorate stressed that this is a dangerous practice and said she was “indignant” at the initiatives aimed at contracting the virus on purpose. “People who become infected run enormous risks. Not only for themselves, because Covid-19 is obviously a dangerous disease, but also for public health in general, ”said spokeswoman Margreeth Fernhout. Anyone who self-infects “deliberately puts public health at risk,” according to the IGJ.