Covid: incidence and Rt drop, to 1823 and 0.97 – Healthcare

The values ​​of the incidence of Covid cases per 100 thousand inhabitants and of the transmissibility index Rt drop this week: the incidence is in fact equal to 1823 (compared to the value of 2011 last week) and the Rt drops to 0, 97 (while last week it was 1.31).

This is what emerges, according to what is learned, from the weekly ISS-Ministry of Health monitoring on the progress of the Covid-19 epidemic.

The number of beds occupied for Covid in intensive care and ordinary wards decreases.

This week, ICU employment nationwide reaches 16.7% (compared to 17.3% last week).

On the other hand, the employment of ordinary departments at national level reached the value of 30.4% (compared to 31.6% in the previous week). “Several Regions and Autonomous Provinces have reported delays in entering the data of the individual flow and it cannot be excluded that these values ​​may be underestimated”. The number of new cases of Covid-19 not associated with transmission chains remains stable (652,401 vs 658,168 the previous week). The percentage of cases detected through contact tracing activity is slightly up (18% vs 15% last week). The percentage of cases detected through the appearance of symptoms is decreasing (38% vs 41%) while the percentage of cases diagnosed through screening activities increases (45% vs 44%).