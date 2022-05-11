Covid, incidence rate down. The situation Municipality by Municipality

The incidence rate in the week 4-10 May is equal to 297 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants (or 2.97 per 1,000, in the metric used at the level of individual municipalities), against i 379 last week, 339 two weeks ago, 275 three weeks ago and 333 a month ago.

In the week observed, after two weeks of growth in incidence rates, there is a resumption of the decrease in the epidemic curve. The difference with respect to the previous week is, in fact, equal to -924 new absolute cases in the last 7 days, equal to – 21.7% compared to the previous week (against + 453, equal to + 11.9% compared to last week, +715 new absolute cases, equal to + 23.1% two weeks ago, i – 646, equal to -17.3 % three weeks ago, +127, equal to + 3.5% a month ago).

In the last month there is a situation of fluctuation of the curve: after an initial phase of stabilization of the curve (plateau) and a signal of initial decrease, in the past two weeks there has been a new slight rise in the curve which, in the last 7 days shows a counter-trend show a resumption of the decreasing trend. This trend, to be confirmed, still needs to be observed in the following days. In the last 7 days, the daily average of incident cases has dropped to 477 a compared to 609 last week (544 two weeks ago, 442 three weeks ago, 534 a month ago).

As far as the provincial territory is concerned, also this week no Territorial Area appears to be Covid free (no new positive cases in the last 7 days). Unlike the previous one in which there were 11 out of 14, the territories show increasing indices, in the week observed all the Territorial Areas (14 out of 14) show incidence indices decreasing in the last 7 days.

The territories with incidence rates above the provincial average (297 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants) are 5: Bergamo (382 new cases incident in the last 7 days every 100,000 inhabitants, equal to -24.0% compared to the previous week), Seriate (379, -13.4%), Alto Sebino (366, -9.8%), Monte Bronzone – Basso Sebino (333, -21.7%), Cavallina Valley (320, -15.8%). There are 2 Areas that present rates substantially in line with the provincial data: Dalmine (301 new cases incident in the last 7 days every 100,000 inhabitants, equal to -13.5% compared to the previous week), Isola Bergamasca (298, -34, 1%).

The Territorial Areas with rates below the provincial average are 7: Romano di Lombardia (219 new cases incident in the last 7 days every 100,000 inhabitants, equal to -36.5% compared to the previous week), Valle Brembana (224, -16.5%), Valle Seriana Superiore and Valle di Scalve ( 226, -7.8%), Valle Seriana (240, -10.3%), Grumello del Monte (244, -13.9%), Treviglio (269, -28.4%), Valle Imagna and Villa d ‘Almè (279 new cases incident in the last 7 days every 100,000 inhab., Equal to -15.8% compared to the previous week).

The Municipalities with 0 (zero) new cases in the last 7 days are 29, equal to 11.9% out of the total of Bergamo municipalities (they were 30 last week, 27 two weeks ago, 38 three weeks ago and 22 a month ago), belonging to 8 Territorial Areas: 15 belonging to the Brembana Valley Area (Algua, Averara, Blello, Bracca , Branzi, Cassiglio, Foppolo, Fondra Island, Mezzoldo, Olmo al Brembo, Ornica, Piazzolo, Roncobello, Valnegra, Vedeseta), 5 at the Seriana Superiore and Scalve Valley (Azzone, Colere, Gandellino, Oltressenda Alta, Premolo ), 3 in the Imagna Valley and Villa d’Almè area (Brumano, Fuipiano al Brembo, Roncola), 2 in the Romano di Lombardia area (Cortenuova, Torre Pallavicina), 1 in the Seriana Valley area (Aviatico), 1 in the ‘Cavallina Valley Area (Bianzano), 1 in the Alto Sebino Area (Fonteno), 1 in the Monte Bronzone – Basso Sebino Area (Vigolo).

In the week observed, the percentage distribution between the age groups of the new incident cases is similar to that of last week and the most represented age classes, in terms of absolute numbers on the total number of incident cases in the last 7 days, are still the central ones (from 30 -59 years)

With regard to the rate of new cases per 100,000 inhabitants by age group, the highest incidence rates are found in the 0-15 age groups and in the central 30-49 years. (

In summary, in the last 7 days, there is a countertrend compared to the previous two weeks: after the new slight rise in the curve seen in the past few weeks in the last 7 days, there is a resumption of the decreasing trend. Also this week the two important indicators such as the transmissibility index (Rt) and the impact on hospitalizations (Ordinary and Intensive Care) are reassuring: the transmissibility index (Rt = 0.66) drops further (last week was equal to 0.89 and the previous one was 1.05), albeit in the face of still an absolute number of cases still important, while the impact on hospitalizations highlights (see figure 6) an increase in ordinary hospitalizations (from 57 to 70) and a decrease, even considering the small numbers, of admissions to intensive care (from 5 to 3).

As already stated last week, the emergency phase is to be considered over, but the epidemic continues to remain present, albeit evolving towards a substantial stabilization. Ats Bergamo, in line with the indications of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, recommends continuing to strictly comply with the individual and collective behavioral measures indicated, and in particular interpersonal distancing, use of masks, ventilation of the premises, hand hygiene, reducing opportunities contact and paying particular attention to gathering situations. Remember that the high vaccination coverage, in all age groups, including 5-11 years, the completion of vaccination cycles and the maintenance of a high immune response through the booster dose, with particular regard to the categories indicated by the provisions ministerial, they represent necessary tools to mitigate the especially clinical impact of the epidemic. We also remind you that from 12 April citizens aged 80 or over and people aged 60 or over with high frailty, motivated by concomitant / pre-existing pathologies, can book an appointment for the fourth dose ( second booster dose) of Covid-19 vaccine. The Epidemiological Service of ATS Bergamo reminds that the use of masks, in particular of FFP2, continues to represent the main physical barrier that allows to reduce the probability of contagion, the first effective countermeasure, together with compliance with the distancing measures, especially in the face of of a variant that is easily transmitted such as Omicron, currently prevalent, and to basic hygiene measures (frequent hand washing, etc.). Even if the possibility of not using them outdoors has been readmitted and from 1 May also in some closed places, it remains important and prudent to use them where the possibility of close contact actually exists.