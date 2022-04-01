Covid, increase in cases in central-southern Italy and in Veneto

Listen to the audio version of the article

An unstable balance. This is what seems to characterize the progress of the epidemic at this stage. In recent days there has been talk of new cases that would have reached the plateau, with the probable descent of the curve. But the indications are conflicting. Cases on Tuesday 29 April rose to 99,000, an increase of 3% compared to the same day the previous week. Those on Wednesday 30 April were 77 thousand (+ 1.8% on a weekly basis). And hospital admissions for Covid patients are rising again. In the ordinary departments at the national level, the employment rate again touches the alert threshold set at 15%.

An alarm bell, since the occupation of hospitals has so far been one of the fundamental parameters for monitoring the epidemic. The employment of intensive care is instead, for now, below the national alert threshold of 10%, with the exception of Calabria and Sardinia.

Infections are growing especially in the center-south

The epidemic runs mainly in the center-south. If we look at the incidence, there are seven regions where the cases per 100 thousand inhabitants exceed one thousand (Umbria, Marche, Lazio, Abruzzo, Puglia, Basilicata and Calabria). While the provinces at the top for infections are Lecce (1,754), Avellino (1,477) and Perugia (1,342).

The resurgence of infections in Veneto

Among the northern regions, the virus circulates more intensely, especially in Veneto where the incidence has risen to 958 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants. With a resurgence in the nursing homes of the Region: out of 30 thousand guests there are about a thousand positives, reported the regional councilor for health Manuela Lanzarin. The commissioner, however, specified that the situation is not worrying and the impact is not invasive: “They are pauci-symptomatic patients-she explained-who do not need hospitalization. This denotes, however, that fragile people are the ones who have the easiest way to contract the virus “.

Galli: guard high on Omicron 2

In this context, the infectious disease specialist Massimo Galli renews an invitation to caution. «Omicron 2 – he explains – is rapidly replacing 1 and is supporting a new increase in Covid-19 cases throughout Europe. And when there are many cases, even if the variant is not very bad, they correspond to an increase in hospitalizations, even in intensive care ». Therefore, he warns him, “I believe at this moment there is still reasonably to consider the protection of health, in addition to the need to open everything”. Especially since “we know that on the Omicron variant, both 1 and 2, the vaccine’s ability to contain the infection is limited”.