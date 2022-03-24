Covid, increase in cases in Europe. France plans to reintroduce indoor masks. German Minister: “We need a vaccination obligation”

Infections from COVID-19 in ascent, in Europe, and governments retracing their steps after the easing of anti-contagion measures at the beginning of the month. There France, which from March 14 had suspended the reinforced green certificate and removed the obligation to wear masks indoors, is ready to change course to curb the increase in infections. President Emmanuel Macroninterviewed by TV M6, did not rule out the return of the mask inside.

“I will be transparent – he said – if things get worse, even if it will be during the elections, I will do everything necessary to protect in a proportionate way”. To the criticisms of those who accused him of easing the measures for electoral reasons, he replied: “I have heard everything, including that I had tightened the restrictions for electoral reasons. I have only one compass: protect citizens and do so in a proportionate way. We have kept the mask on public transport because it is more crowded. We have kept it, with the health pass, in hospitals and for the elderly ”. Meanwhile, the average of positive cases in the last week has risen above quota 100 thousand a daywhile the decline in hospitalizations slowed.

Also there Germanywhich for weeks has embarked on the path of easing measures for a progressive return to “normality”, is facing an increase in infections, so much so that in the country there is talk of “Sixth wave”. They are mainly the deaths to worry the government led by Olaf Scholz. And so in the face of the Bundestag, the German Health Minister, Karl Lauterbachhypothesized the use of “thegeneralized vaccination obligation. It is the only way out of the pandemic and the only reliable way “. According to Lauterbach, the pandemic could be closed by 2022, but only with the obligation to vaccinate. In his speech he also made an appeal to be vaccinated: “Most of the 300 victims that every day register in Germany they are unvaccinated. The possibility of unvaccinated people getting sick and having a serious course of the disease or even dying has never been as high as it is now ”. Just two days ago the World Health Organization (WHO) stated that infections in Europe are rising in those countries that have eliminated “restrictions in a brutal way”. In this sense theAustria, starting this week, it reintroduced the obligation of the Ffp2 masks indoors. This obligation had been restricted, from March 5th, only to supermarkets, pharmacies and public transport.