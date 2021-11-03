Covid: increase of infections in Westminster, mask recommended – Last Hour

(ANSA) – LONDON, 02 NOV – British parliamentarians have been strongly recommended to wear a mask as an anti-Covid measure after the recent increase in infections in Westminster.



This is what we read on the BBC website, according to which the presidents of the commissions were asked to take on a stronger role to ensure compliance with the provisions. “The recent increases in infections across the country are also being reflected in Parliament,” said a spokesman for Westminster. It was also decided to suspend the guided tours inside the historic building. Last week, face covers had become mandatory for council staff, but MPs cannot be required, not being Westminster employees by the way.



In recent days, several members of the Tory government, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and many opposition MPs had resumed putting them on, but there was still strong resistance among the deputies of the majority. An attitude defended with sword by the Minister of Relations with the House of Commons (or Leader of the House), the libertarian Jacob Rees-Mogg.



After the recent contagion of the opposition leader, the Labor leader Keir Starmer, and other cases, caution has prevailed.



