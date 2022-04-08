Covid increases the risk of fatal blood clots for up to six months after infection

After an infection with Covidincreases the risk of developing a severe blood clot for six months following infection. This was revealed by a Swedish study that recorded the increase in clotting problems on a sample of patients who tested positive during the first pandemic wave. Theremain rma against the onset of clots, the researchers recommend, the vaccine remains.

MORE INFORMATION

“4 times greater risk of deep vein thrombosis after Covid”

According to the Swedish study, people who have had Covid-19 are more likely to develop a blood clot, particularly patients who have had need hospital care. The researchers tracked the health of around one million people who tested positive between February 2020 and May 2021 in Sweden and compared them to four million people of the same age and gender who hadn’t had a positive test.

After a Covid infection, they found an increased risk of:

blood clots in the leg or deep vein thrombosis (DVT), up to three months

blood clots in the lungs, or pulmonary embolism, for up to six months

internal bleeding, such as a stroke, for up to two months

When the researchers compared the risks of blood clots after Covid with the normal risk level, they found that:

four out of 10,000 Covid patients developed DVT compared to one in 10,000 people who did not have Covid

about 17 out of 10,000 Covid patients had a blood clot in the lung compared to less than one in 10,000 who hadn’t had Covid.

The study, published in the BMJ, found that the increased risk of blood clots was greater in the first wave compared to subsequent waves, possibly because treatments improved during the pandemic and older patients were starting to be vaccinated by the second wave.

The risk of a blood clot in the lung in people who were very seriously ill with Covid e290 times greater than normal and seven times greater than normal after mild Covid. But there was no increased risk of internal bleeding in mild cases.

Research has found people with severe Covid, and those infected during the first wave, have the highest clot risk. https://t.co/3IYbkzrqtY – BBC West (@BBCBristol) April 7, 2022

“Much higher risk than vaccines”

Some rare clot phenomena can also occur after the injection, but with a much lower risk. “For unvaccinated people, this is a really good reason to get a vaccine – the risk is much higher than the risk of vaccines“says Anne-Marie Fors Connolly, principal investigator on the study at the University of Umea in Sweden.

Researchers can’t prove Covid caused the blood clots in this study, but they have several theories as to why this happens. It could be the direct effect of the virus on the layer of cells lining the blood vessels, an exaggerated inflammatory response to the virus, or the body producing blood clots at inappropriate times.

Covid and heart attacks: deaths collapsed thanks to vaccines

Mortality among Covid-19 patients with severe heart attack significantly decreased between 2020 and 2021, but literally plummeted among patients vaccinated against the SarsCoV2 virus. It is a further interesting fact that emerges from an American study coordinated by Christ Hospital in Cincinnati and published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. Patients with Covid-19 are at high risk of heart attack during the first two weeks of infection. “This elevated risk is thought to occur because Covid-19 increases the risk of blood clotsExplained Santiago Garcia, first author of the study.

The study analyzed the outcomes of 586 patients hospitalized between early 2020 and late 2021 for heart attack and who were positive for Covid-19. Research has shown that deaths from heart attack among SarsCoV2 positive hospitalized patients overall decreased by 25% compared to 2020, rising from 33% in 2020 to 23% in 2021. Above all, the researchers observed a drop in mortality from heart attack among vaccinated patients. In particular, among the patients observed, 22% of the unvaccinated and no vaccinated patients died in 2021.

“In 2020, before vaccines for COVID-19 were available, we saw significantly more people who came to the hospital and had trouble breathing as their main symptom, rather than the chest pain typical of a heart attack,” he said. Garcia. “These patients had had a serious heart attack, but they did not necessarily die of the heart attack: they died of a severe form of Covid-19. In 2021, the availability of vaccines significantly reduced hospitalizations and deaths due to Covid-19 infection even among heart attack patients “.