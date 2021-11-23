Covid, independent scientific commission is born: “We ask for an urgent discussion with the CTS”

November 21, 2021

An independent scientific commission on Covid management was born, which asked for an urgent discussion with the scientific technical committee to which the government currently refers for its decisions. The initiative is promoted by the Coordination of 15 October, with the support of the Aligning Health and Health Foundation.

The members of the commission are: Alberto Donzelli (specialist in Hygiene and Preventive Medicine and in Food Science, former health director and former member of the Superior Health Council), Paolo Bellavite (former professor of general pathology at the University of Verona and author of over 250 scientific publications), Marco Cosentino (professor of pharmacology at the University of Insubria), Giovanni Frajese (endocrinologist), Patrizia Gentilini (oncologist) ed Eugenio Serravalle (pediatrician, president of the Scientific Studies and Health Information Association).

The scientific commission has declared itself open to the contributions and participation of other professionals critical of the decisions of the cts.

The commission was presented in a press conference held in Milan of which you can watch the live video here . The press conference was held outdoors, bringing the necessary equipment outside, as a sign of respect also for all people without a green pass.

He also gave his support to the initiative Stefano Puzzer, which already in the days following the clearing of gate 4 of the port of Trieste had launched the idea of ​​an alternative CTS to the government one.

In addition to several doctors, Professor was also present at the press conference Alberto Contri, university professor and communication expert.

“I am embarrassed and alarmed that the President of the Republic espouses the government’s dominant thesis on the management of Covid and mass vaccination even for children and so seriously discriminates against a 15% of the population who thinks differently, in doing so it creates a serious social fracture, ”said Professor Contri.

During the meeting open to the public, Professor Paolo Bellavite he recalled the risks of the notorious ministerial protocol with the combination tachipirina and watchful waiting. In defense of this protocol, accused by many doctors and scientists of worsening the clinical picture and the immune defenses of Covid patients, the Ministry of Health and the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) had appealed to the State Council and won the appeal, after an order from the Lazio TAR suspended the AIFA note which indicated paracetamol and watchful waiting as the only home treatment.

“After the sentence, the Ministry of Health slightly changed the game, also adding non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, but it wrote in its official documents that in the first three days the patient can wait and do nothing,” said Bellavite. “Certainly at the Ministry there are technical consultants who give advice, they must be the same ones who also appear on televisions”, the professor commented.

Dario Giacomini, president of the association of health workers ContiamoCi: «We need to bring to the attention of citizens all the information that unfortunately struggles to reach. We want to make sure that the chain that is leading to the social fracture is broken, there is a need for pacification, we need people to return to work, that all health professionals return to work and that citizens return to trust in a health system that protect them. Let us remember that it is the citizens who suffer the consequences of these health policy choices ».

Professor Donzelli, among other things, said: «I have always worked in healthcare, I recognize myself in the scientific method and I do not intend to depart from this; we are a member of the scientific community and we have positions and observations that are also critical of some of the strategies implemented to combat the pandemic. We believe we have an important contribution to make and we ask to be heard. We have renewed this appeal and we remain confident that there will be a confrontation very quickly, we ask that you immediately arrive at an institutional scientific table in order to communicate quickly with the CTS “.

