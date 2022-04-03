Covid, indoor masks: here are all the places where they are still mandatory

Listen to the audio version of the article

If on the green pass the tightening from 1 April is loosened, nothing changes for now on the front of the masks. The latter remain mandatory indoors until the end of April. No decision has been taken so far by the government on a possible extension. Indeed, for the moment the positions are not unique. “In mid-April we will observe the epidemiological picture, evaluating the curve, but today I say that the mask is still essential to fight the virus” declared Health Minister Roberto Speranza. “The government’s goal is to arrive at May 1st without even providing a mask indoors,” echoed the undersecretary of health Andrea Costa.

Rules in force until April 30th

But what are the provisions until April 30th? The general rule is that masks are mandatory until that date in all indoor places, with the exception of private homes. With the exception of schools. Where, as of now, the surgical mask is required in class until the end of the school year (beginning of June). But let’s take a closer look at the places of obligation. And which mask should be worn.

Obligatory outdoor mask at the stadium and at concerts

The latest anti-Covid decree n.24 of March 24 provides for some cases in which the mask (the surgical mask is enough) is also mandatory outdoors. It is about theatral plays, cinematic arenas, concerts And stages.

Ffp2 at the cinema and on means of transport



In the case of indoor theater show, film, concert or sports competition instead, the Ffp2 mask is mandatory (together with the reinforced green pass). Ffp2 type mask compulsory also on planes, high-speed and intercity trains, ferries and buses line for intra-regional transport (where the green pass is needed), as well as on trams, buses, subways, cable cars, cable cars and chair lifts (for which there is no longer any type of certificate). In the schools primary and secondary, the Ffp2 mask becomes mandatory in the classroom for 10 days, in the presence of at least four cases of positivity among the pupils.

Surgical mask in the classroom until the end of the school year

Also until April 30, the surgical mask is enough to enter the public offices, shops, banks, post offices, museums, exhibitions and librariesas well as from Barber shopfrom the hairdresser, by the beautician (where the green pass is no longer required). Surgical mask also mandatory at work (but companies, for greater protection and prevention, may ask to maintain the obligation to wear the FFp2 mask inside their premises), as well as in classrooms (where it will be compulsory until the end of the school year) and in those university students. As well as in dance club (excluding the dance).