Covid infection plus flu

The coexistence of the diseases was found in an unvaccinated young mother during a series of tests in the hospital


Health investigations – The Israeli health ministry is still examining the relatively light case to determine whether the combination of the two infections can cause more serious illness. According to experts, many other patients have contracted the two viruses but have not been diagnosed.

There have been no reported cases of influenza among pregnant women or women in childbirth last year. “Today we are seeing cases of both Covid and the flu that are starting to raise their heads. We are seeing more and more pregnant women with the flu,” said Professor Arnon Vizhnitser, director of the hospital’s Department of Gynecology.


