Covid, infections among the over 50s date back. Decline among young people

The trend of coronavirus cases is decreasing and the transmissibility index is warning towards a further decline. The forecast is contained in the extended weekly report on Covid-19 from the Higher Institute of Health. The forecast RT – so-called “augmented” and based on a technique that allows providing a more recent estimate – is in fact equal to 1.09 as of March 29, 2022, therefore a decrease compared to the value of 1.24 as of March 22, 2022. In the latest weekly monitoring released yesterday, the RT was 1.15. As clarified in detail by the president of the Higher Institute of Health, Silvio Brusaferro, almost all the Regions report a decreasing curve even if in the initial phase. Cases of Covid decrease among the younger age groups, particularly between 10-19 years and 20-29, while cases are increasing among the over 50s.

Fewer cases among school-age children

The percentage of Covid-19 cases in the school-age population has become lower (22% compared to 25% last week) compared to the rest of the population. 17% of cases in that group are under 5 years old, 43% are between 5 and 11 years old, 39% are between 12 and 19 years old. Since the beginning of the epidemic, 3,418,325 Covid cases have been diagnosed and reported to the integrated surveillance system in the population aged 0-19, of which 16,690 hospitalized, 371 hospitalized in intensive care and 53 dead. The incidence rate in all age groups is decreasing, notes the extended report. The hospitalization rate is stable with the exception of the age group under the age of 5 where it is increasing, although the data referring to the last week are to be considered in the process of consolidation.

Above the epidemic threshold since March 18

The transmissibility index Rt – this week equal to 1.15 from 1.24 the previous week – had reached an even lower value last March 25, when it was equal to 1.12. The RT has not dropped below the epidemic threshold of 1 since last March 18, when it was equal to 0.94.

With Omicron more reinfections, over 4%

Cases of SARS-CoV-2 reinfection are increasing in the circulation phase of the virus supported by the Omicron variant. In the last week, the percentage of repeated infections in the same person, out of the total number of cases reported, was 4.1%, an increase compared to the previous week when it was 3.5%. In general, from 24 August to 6 April, 319,005 cases of reinfection were reported, equal to 3.1% of the total number of cases notified. While the analysis of the risk of reinfection – starting from 6 December last year (the date considered to be the reference date for the start of the spread of the Omicron variant) – highlights a higher risk increase in some categories, starting with women. This could be due, according to the ISS, to their greater presence in schools (over 80%) where there is an intense screening activity, but also to the fact that women perform more often the assistance function inside. of the family. A greater risk is also evident in healthcare professionals and in the younger age groups – between 12 and 49 years – presumably for behaviors that expose more to infection than the over 60s. People with the first diagnosis of Covid are also at greater risk notified for more than 210 days compared to those who had the first diagnosis between the previous 90 and 210 days. Finally, in people not vaccinated or vaccinated with at least one dose for over 120 days compared to vaccinated people with at least one dose within 120 days.

Mortality without booster 12 times higher

The mortality rate for the population over 12 years of age, in the period 11 February 2022-13 March 2022, for the unvaccinated (39 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants) is about 5 five times higher than for those vaccinated with a complete cycle from less 120 days (12 deaths per 100,000 population) and about 12 times higher than vaccinated with additional dose / booster (3 deaths per 100,000 population). The rate of admissions to intensive care, in the period 18 February 2022-20 March 2022, for the unvaccinated is 8 times higher than for vaccinated with boosters.