Covid, infections and hospitalizations are still falling in Sicily: 2771 infections, 14 dead

They still go down the cases of Covid 19 in Sicilytoday below 3000, even if the number of tampons also decreases, and therefore the positivity rate rises, even if not by much, from 14.7% to 15.6%

In fact, 2,771 infections were recorded compared to 17,709 swabs processed. Sicily is in seventh place for infections. The current positives are 112,760 with a decrease of 24 cases. The healed are 3,054 while the victims are 14 bringing the total of deaths to 10,688. On the hospital front, 761 patients are hospitalized, 24 fewer than the previous day. In intensive care there are 38, two fewer than yesterday.

At the provincial level there are 711 cases in Palermo, Catania 599, Messina 312, Syracuse 303, Trapani 332, Ragusa 234, Caltanissetta 199, Agrigento 290, Enna 64.

In Italy there are 40,522 new infections registered in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 43,947. On the other hand, the victims are 113, compared to 12 fewer yesterday.

There are 305,563 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 302,406.

The positivity rate is 13.2%, down from 14.5% yesterday. There are 355 patients admitted to intensive care, 8 fewer than yesterday in the balance between income and expenses. The daily admissions are 33. The hospitalized in the ordinary wards are 8,815, or 349 less than yesterday.

