Covid, infections and hospitalizations date back: positivity rate at 15%

The infections and the hospitalizations ordinary ones relating to Sars-Cov-2 cases, however, according to the latest data collected, access to intensive care units is decreasing. In short, as has been ascertained in recent weeks, there has been a rise in the curve as regards the spread of the virus, but there are much less serious cases that lead to hospitalization in intensive care units.

According to the last bulletin released today, the day in which 641,896 molecular and antigenic swabs were carried out, the positivity rate is around 15.01%. A stable figure compared to what emerged yesterday, when a positive rate of 14.9% was detected. Today’s bulletin reports 96,365 new positives, with 197 deaths. There are 241 new patients admitted to the ordinary wards, but the fact that there are fewer 8 patients in intensive care gives hope.

According to what Massimo Clementi, director of the Laboratory of Microbiology and Virology of the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University in Milan, declared a few days ago, the pressure on hospitals has now become stable. “The pressure on the health system is modified by the Omicron variant, which is more widespread and it is true that it also infects people who can have full vaccination coverage with three doses, but from a clinical point of view it is more modest” Clementi told theAdnKronos. It’s still: “I wouldn’t understand an alarm right now. You might be worried when you recognize that the virus mutates again.”

Experts from the National Research Council (Cnr) also confirmed a decrease in access to intensive care. Earlier this month, the mathematician Giovanni Sebastiani of the CNR explained to The sun 24 hours that the braking of hospitalizations in Uti began during the first week of March.

Meanwhile, the government is deciding on the possibility of extending the so-called fourth dose not only to the immunocompromised but also to the elderly. This is a topic that, according to the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza, will be addressed in the coming days with the scientific community.