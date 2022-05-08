Covid, infections and hospitalizations in Sicily are decreasing: 2,288 new cases, 9 deaths

I’m 2288 the new Covid cases in Sicilyin continuous descent for days now: yesterday, in fact, the infections were 2771. A curve, therefore, that of infections, which continues to decline, as well as hospitalizations (-17, 754 in all) and victims, today nine. Small alarm bell for intensive care, which has risen to 40 (+2), but most likely it is due to the non-resignations that usually occur in the bulletins on Sunday and Monday.

There are 16,929 swabs processed in Sicily. The positivity rate drops to 13.5% yesterday it was at 15.6%. Sicily is in fifth place for infections. The current positives are 113,164 with an increase of 404 cases. The healed are 2,299 while the victims are 9 and bring the total deaths to 10,697.

On the hospital front, there are 754 patients, 7 fewer than the previous day, 40 in intensive care, two more

compared to yesterday. At the provincial level there are 573 cases in Palermo, Catania 537, Messina 528, Syracuse 240, Trapani 229, Ragusa 213, Caltanissetta 146, Agrigento 216, Enna 30.

There are 30,804 new cases of Covid in Italy (40,522 yesterday) compared to 203,454 swabs carried out on a total of 216,068,651 since the beginning of the emergency. This is what we read in today’s bulletin of the Ministry of Health – Higher Institute of Health. In the last 24 hours there have been 72 deaths (113 yesterday) bringing the total of victims since the beginning of the pandemic to 164,489. With those of today, the total cases of Covid in Italy become 16,798,998.

Currently the positives are 1,119,914 (-11,450), 1,110,903 people in home isolation. There are 8655 hospitalized with symptoms of which 356 in intensive care. The discharged / healed are 15,514,595 with an increase of 42,603 ​​units in the last 24 hours. The region with the highest number of new cases in the last 24 hours is Campania (3967), then Lombardy (1985), Veneto (3141) and Lazio (3278).

