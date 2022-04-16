Covid, infections and positivity rates increase in Sicily: Messina and Palermo in the lead

There are 4,399 new cases of Covid19 registered against 28,778 swabs processed in Sicily. Yesterday the new positives were 3,705. The positivity rate rises to 15.2% while yesterday it was 14.2%. The island is now in eighth place for infections. The current positives are 132,201 with a decrease of 3,034 cases.

The healed are 8,147 while the victims are 9 and bring the total deaths to 10,353. On the hospital front, there are 967 patients, 40 fewer than yesterday, in intensive care there are 57, one more than yesterday. At the provincial level there are 1,143 cases in Palermo, Catania 992, Messina 1,174, Syracuse 428, Trapani 378, Ragusa 259, Caltanissetta 168, Agrigento 370, Enna 210.

On a national basis there are 63,815 new infections from Covid in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 61,555. The victims are 133, the same number recorded yesterday. The current Covid positives are a total of 1,221,338, 2,414 more in the last 24 hours. In total, 15,659,835 Italians have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the deaths rise to 161,602. The discharged and healed are 14,276,895, with an increase of 61,986 compared to yesterday.

There are 424,482 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus. Yesterday there were 397,482. The positivity rate is 15%, down from 15.5% yesterday. There are 411 patients admitted to intensive care, 8 fewer than yesterday in the balance between entries and exits. Daily admissions are 39. There are 9,878 patients admitted to ordinary wards, or 102 fewer than yesterday.

