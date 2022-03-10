Covid, infections and vaccines of 10 March 2022

by AI Anchor (automatic podcast) March 10, 2022

There are 54,230 new coronavirus positives in the bulletin of 10 March, 5,747 more than yesterday. The swabs carried out on the national territory were 453,341, with a positive percentage of 11.96%. In total, the currently positive people are 971,155, 30,767 fewer than yesterday.

136 victims, 20 fewer than the previous day, for a total of 156,493 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Patients admitted to intensive care are 545, 18 fewer than yesterday, with 48 admissions on the day, while hospitalized with symptoms are 8,414, 161 fewer.

There are 962,196 people in home isolation, 30,588 fewer than yesterday.

In total, the cases found since the beginning of the pandemic are 13,214,498 to date, while the healed have reached 12,086,850, 85,787 more than yesterday.

The Italian regions where the number of cases remains high are Lazio, with 6,136 positives and a positive-swab ratio of 12.16%; Lombardy, with 5,813 new cases and positive swabs at 8.43% of the total; Sicily, 6,456 new cases and a positivity rate of 16.09%.

The immunization campaign is proceeding. The partial number of vaccines administered today in Italy is 64,467, with 3,191 first doses and 13,740 second doses. Yesterday there were 70,033 vaccinations.

9,978 people received the vaccine in Lombardy. The total of first doses was 401 while of the second doses 1,129. In Sicily 7,937 people were vaccinated, for a total of 431 first doses and 2,239 second doses. The vaccination campaign in Piedmont reached 5,793 people with 253 first doses and 1,037 second doses.

Now a look at the situation in other countries.

There are 9,646 confirmed victims in South Korea, 206 more than yesterday. In the country, the number of new positive cases is 327,532.

In Germany, one of the countries most affected by the coronavirus, the number of new positive cases is 262,785 with 259 victims, bringing the total to 125,028 since the beginning of the pandemic.

74,236 new infections confirmed in the Netherlands. The victims confirmed yesterday in the country are 10 and a total of 21,655 have died since the beginning of 2020.

This podcast was automatically generated by AI Anchor, Il Sole 24 ore’s automated journalism system.