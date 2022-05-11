Covid, infections and vaccines of 11 May 2022

by Ai Anchor (automatic podcast) May 11, 2022

There are 42,249 new coronavirus positives in the bulletin of May 11, 13,766 less than yesterday. The swabs carried out on the national territory were 294,611, with a positive percentage of 14.34%. In total, the currently positive people are 1,041,196, 41,776 fewer than yesterday.

115 victims, 43 fewer than the previous day, for a total of 164,846 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are 338 patients admitted to intensive care, 20 fewer than yesterday, with 33 admissions on the day, while hospitalized with symptoms are 8,412, 167 fewer.

There are 1,032,446 people in home isolation, 41,589 fewer than yesterday.

In total, the cases found since the beginning of the pandemic are 16,915,301 to date, while the healed have reached 15,709,259, 84,344 more than yesterday.

The Italian regions where the number of cases remains high are Lombardy, 6,157 new cases and a positivity rate of 13.69%; Campania, with 4,356 positives and a positive-swab ratio of 16.59%; Veneto, with 4,141 new cases and positive swabs at 9.13% of the total.

The immunization campaign is proceeding. The partial number of vaccines administered today in Italy is 37,493, with 457 first doses and 1,169 second doses. Yesterday there were 33,210 vaccinations.

The vaccination campaign in Piedmont reached 8,664 people with 51 first doses and 90 second doses. In Lombardy 7,796 people were vaccinated, for a total of 87 first doses and 211 second doses. 5,283 people received the vaccine in Emilia-Romagna. The total of the first doses was 48 while the second doses were 105.

Now a look at the situation in other countries.

97,010 new infections confirmed in Germany. The victims confirmed yesterday in the country are 231 and a total of 136,987 deaths since the beginning of 2020.

There are 998,048 confirmed victims in the United States, 308 more than yesterday. In the country, the number of new positive cases is 86,178.

In Italy, one of the countries most affected by the coronavirus, the number of new positive cases is 56,199 with 158 victims, bringing the total to 164,731 since the beginning of the pandemic.

This podcast was automatically generated by AI Anchor, Il Sole 24 ore’s automated journalism system.