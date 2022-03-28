Covid, infections and vaccines of 28 March 2022

by Ai Anchor (automatic podcast) March 28, 2022

There are 30,710 new coronavirus positives in the March 28 bulletin, 28,845 fewer than yesterday. The swabs carried out on the national territory were 211,535, with a positive percentage of 14.52%. In total, the people currently positive are 1,254,056, 8,835 fewer than yesterday.

95 victims, 13 more than the previous day, for a total of 158,877 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

The patients admitted to intensive care are 487, 23 more than yesterday, with 39 admissions on the day, while the hospitalized with symptoms are 9,496, 315 more.

There are 1,244,073 people in home isolation, 9,173 fewer than yesterday.

In total, the cases found since the beginning of the pandemic are 14,396,283 to date, while the healed have reached 12,983,350, 40,300 more than yesterday.

The Italian regions where the number of cases remains high are Lazio, with 4,418 new cases and positive swabs at 14.54% of the total; Campania, 3,723 new cases and a positivity rate of 18.76%; Emilia-Romagna, with 3,184 positives and a positive-swab ratio of 29.41%.

The immunization campaign is proceeding. The partial number of vaccines administered today in Italy is 14,385, with 767 first doses and 2,608 second doses. Yesterday there were 54,249 vaccinations.

The vaccination campaign in Lombardy reached 2,758 people with 186 first doses and 456 second doses. 1,863 people received the vaccine in Veneto. The total of first doses was 58 while the second doses were 426. In Sicily 1,843 people were vaccinated, for a total of 80 first doses and 306 second doses.

Now a look at the situation in other countries.

In South Korea, one of the countries most affected by the coronavirus, the number of new positive cases is 187,213 with 287 victims, bringing the total to 15,186 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are 138,551 confirmed victims in France, 41 more than yesterday. In the country, the number of new positive cases is 110,174.

