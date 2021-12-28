Covid, infections collapse in Germany: 10,100 in Santo Stefano, -75% in three days. London, the estimate: one in ten inhabitants has contracted the virus

The number of gods collapses new infections in Germany: in the last 24 hours, according to data from Robert-Koch-Institutonly have been identified 10.100, against the 22,214 of Christmas day, i 35,341 of the eve and 44.927 of 23 December. There have been 88 new victims, while the weekly incidence of the virus nationwide plummets to 220.7 cases per hundred thousand inhabitants from 242.9 at Christmas: such a low figure had not been recorded since last November 9, while on November 29 the record of 452.4 was reached. Since last December 2 – when the daily infections were over 74 thousand – the federal government had launched a “quasi-lockdown“For the unvaccinated, denying them access to the retail trade with the exception of basic necessities shops. Thanks to this measure the number of positives on the territory has started to to decrease steadily, going from the record of 1,008,900 recorded on 12 December to 767.500 of Santo Stefano.

But now the Koch-Institut warns against the spread of Omicron – as of 23 December, 3,198 cases were sequenced in Germany, one of which was fatal – and remember that the drop in the number of new positives is also due to the scarcity of tampons processed during the holidays. The total number of SARS-Cov-2 infections recorded in Germany since the onset of the epidemic in the country (in January 2020) it is now close to seven million: I am 6,991,381, of which 6,113,500 recovered and 110,364 deceased. That the circulation of the virus is decreasing, however, is also shown by the reproduction index Rt which settles at 0.86 (as of 23 December) below the threshold of 1, after which there is an expanding epidemic. German citizens who have completed the vaccination cycle are 58.9 million, the 70.8% of the total: 35 thousand doses were administered on Christmas Day.

In United KingdomMeanwhile, the National Statistics Office (Ons) estimates that one in ten Londoners (9.5%, about 828,300 people) were positive for Covid as of Sunday 19 December. Provisional data from Friday, December 24 also says that in the week 13 to 19 the 2.83% of the English population was positive for the virus (2.21% the previous week), ie one resident every 35, about 1,544,600 people (it was one in every 45 the previous week, about 1,202,300). The estimate of the positives as of December 19 would come to 3.76% on the total population. At the same date, the total of positive swabs for the Omicron variant is estimated at 0.55%. Some restrictive measures on indoor capacity and bans on major events have come into effect in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland since December 26, but the Johnson Cabinet continues to postpone similar measures in England.

With 104,611 new positives on Christmas day there France reached the record of new infections in 24 hours, breaking through 100,000 for the first time. A daily figure doubled in the course of just three weeks, as the threshold of fifty thousand cases had been exceeded on 4 December. Over a thousand deaths in the last week, for a total of 122 thousand since the onset of the epidemic in the country. Head of state on Monday Emmanuel Macron will hold an extraordinary health defense Council (with the participation of the most important ministers and health authorities of the country) to evaluate new interventions, while the Council of Ministers that will pass the law to transform the current one is expected in days passe sanitaire in a new one passe vaccinal (our super green pass), which is expected to come into effect around mid-January.