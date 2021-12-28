Covid, infections explode throughout Europe. In France 180 thousand cases – Foreign

Paris, December 28, 2021 – Covid and Omicron variant: throughout Europe contagions explode. There France has recorded more than 180 thousand cases in 24 hours, the Great Britain has almost reached altitude 130 thousand.

Prime Minister Bennett, who is in solitary confinement, the second, after his daughter came into contact with an infected person, warned that “the storm will happen, we cannot prevent it”. “What we can do is protect every human being”, a defense obtained thanks to the vaccines and new drugs already purchased by Israel. According to early studies, the Omicron variant already represents the 60% of new cases and it spreads rapidly among the 1,600 new daily average infections that Israel is recording. Yesterday Monday, December 28, new cases peaked in three months, while severe ones appeared to remain stable with the Omicron variant taking hold.

Driven by the Omicron variant, i new infections of Covid-19 in Israel they reached the three months maximum (but severe cases appear to remain stable). Nonetheless, the premier has announced a change to quarantine rules for those who come in contact with a positive: according to the new guidelines, anyone who is fully vaccinated and exposed to a positive, regardless of the strain of the variant, will only have to remain in quarantine until they test negative on a molecular test; but once out of isolation, he will not be able to attend mass events or places with fragile populations, such as nursing homes, for the next 10 days.

They are more than 180,000 Covid infections recorded in the last 24 hours in France, a new record since the start of the pandemic. The health authorities report it. The country had surpassed 100,000 cases for the first time on Christmas Day.

The United Kingdom has reported 129,471 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, scoring a new record since the beginning of the pandemic. The deaths related to the new Coronavirus I’m 18, according to the data of the latest official bulletin. The cases do not include data from Scotland and Northern Ireland due to different methods of collecting the infections during the Christmas period. Meanwhile, hospitalizations in England have increased by 38.3% in seven days and are at the level of early March. In London, the epicenter of the expansion of the Omicron variant in the country, 3,024 people are hospitalized with Covid-19, 58.8% more than last Tuesday and the highest figure since February 19.

The variant Omicron has become dominant in the Netherlands. This was announced, as reported by various local media, by the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment which underlined that, despite the fact that infections have been decreasing for days, the high transmissibility of Omicron will determine “a new increase in infections” and, probably, “the number of hospital admissions will also increase”. Holland is currently in lockdown and it was among the very first countries – according to local experts even in a period prior to South Africa – to register cases of the new variant. Now Omicron has definitely ousted Delta.

The State Council Belgian welcomed the appeal presented by a large part of the country’s cultural sector against closing, decided last December 22, of cinemas, concert halls and theaters to limit the spread of the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus. According to reports from the Belgian press, just six days after the decision of the Concertation Committee, which establishes the rules for the management of the pandemic, the maximum body of administrative justice of the Kingdom canceled it, provoking the positive reactions of the applicants as well as political representatives of the opposition to the government led by Alexander De Croo. The decision of last December 22 did not concern exhibitions and museums.

Become the country with the higher rate of infection from Covid to the world, with 1,612 cases per 100,000 people. The country of 5.8 million inhabitants – reports the Guardian – on Monday recorded a new record of infections, exceeding for the first time 15,000 cases in 24 hours, exactly 16,164, compared to 130,686 swabs, with a positivity rate of 12 , 4%. As of last week, the Omicron variant has become dominant in Denmark.