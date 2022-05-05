Covid, infections in 7 days -8.9% and deaths drop -7% – Health

In the last week in Italy the infections from Covid-19 have dropped (-8.9%), with the new cases going under 400 thousand, against a stable number of total swabs. Deaths also drop (-7%) from 1,034. to 962 in 7 days (98 referring to previous periods). These are the data of the independent monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation for the week 27 April-3 May 2022. In 18 Regions – the report reports – there is a percentage reduction in new cases (from -0.7% in Veneto to -18% in Lazio ), while there was an increase in Lombardy (+ 0.7%), Friuli-Venezia Giulia (+ 5%) and Piedmont (+ 7.4%).

Hospital indicators for Covid-19 in Italy are down, with intensive care showing -10.5% and ordinary hospitalizations -6.1%. This is what emerges from the independent monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation for the week 27 April-3 May. In particular, in the critical area, as of May 3, 366 beds were occupied; in the medical area, on the other hand, after the peak of 10,328 recorded on April 26, Covid beds fell to 9,695 on May 3. As of May 3, the national employment rate for Covid patients was 15% in the medical area and 3.9% in the critical area.

There have been 39.4 million third doses of the anti-Covid vaccine administered in Italy, with a coverage rate of 82.5% but almost 2.7 million people who can receive it immediately, equal to 5.6%, remain uncovered. of the audience with clear regional differences, from 2.9% in Umbria to 10.6% in the Autonomous Province of Bolzano; 5.65 million people without a third dose, on the other hand, cannot receive it immediately as they have been healed for less than 120 days, equal to 11.8% of the audience with clear regional differences, from 7.9% in Valle D’Aosta to 14.8% of Umbria. This is what emerges from the new independent monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation, with data updated to May 4, also noting that the fourth dose “proceeds in slow motion”: so far only about 383 thousand people have received it, with large and “unacceptable regional inequalities” . The fourth doses were administered to 133,491 immunosuppressed in Italy with coverage of 16.9% nationwide and strong regional differences, ranging from 2.9% in Molise to 57.1% in Piedmont. Among the over 80, frail (60-79 years old) and RSA guests, on the other hand, 249,780 fourth doses were administered with a national coverage rate of 5.6% and regional coverage ranging from 1.6% in Calabria to 11.1% of Emilia-Romagna. “In the context of a generalized flop of fourth doses in immunocompromised people – comments the president of Gimbe, Nino Cartabellotta – the unacceptable regional inequalities demonstrate on the one hand the effectiveness of active call strategies, on the other the organizational immobility of the majority part of the Regions “. 6.89 million people over 5 years of age have not received even a dose of the vaccine, of which 2.79 million have temporary protection as they are cured while 4.10 million are currently vaccinable. In the week of April 27-May 3, the number of new vaccinates is further reduced: 5,982 compared to 6,408 in the previous week (-6.6%). Finally, in the 5-11 year range, 2.56 million doses were administered: 1,385,060 received at least 1 dose of vaccine, with a national coverage rate of 37.9% and regional differences ranging from 20.6 % of the Autonomous Province of Bolzano to 53.7% of Puglia.