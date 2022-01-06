Covid: infections in GB return below 200,000, 2 million tests – Last Hour

(ANSA) – LONDON, 05 JAN – Covid infections recorded in the United Kingdom in the last 24 hours, largely fueled by the variant, are back below 200,000, settling at just under 195,000 after the absolute peak of over 218,000 recorded yesterday, Omicron. This is certified by official data, on a record of well over 2 million tests.



The numbers of deaths, on the other hand, rise to 334, but weighed down by the statistical recovery of deaths not counted on the holidays of Christmas and New Year.



The acceleration of the total national hospitalizations is also confirmed, starting towards 20,000, but with a lower impact on intensive care compared to the first waves of the pandemic, and signs of a slowdown in the rate of increase in admissions to hospitals in London. As for vaccines, the third booster doses administered (about 35 million) exceed 60% of the population over 12 and 75% of those entitled to it (that is, of all those over 18 years of age). (HANDLE).

