Covid, infections in North Korea rise. China gives up hosting the 2023 Asian Cup

Listen to the audio version of the article

More than two years after the outbreak of the pandemic, North Korea breaks its silence. After the sudden lockdown and the admission of a covid outbreak on Thursday 12 May, the country’s public news agency, KCNA, today released updated data signaling a worsening scenario: North Korea reported 21 more deaths from Covid-19 and an additional 174,400 people “in a feverish state” nationwide. A total of 524,440 people showed symptoms of fever between late April and May 13, according to the KCNA, of which 243,630 recovered and about 280,810 in treatment. As of May 14, the country has recorded a total of 27 deaths from Covid-19 since April 2022.

Early in the morning, Leader Kim Jong-un, Secretary General of the Workers ‘Party of Korea, chaired a conference of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) at the Central Party Committee office building. in Pyongyang, calling the coronavirus “a great turmoil since the founding of the country”. The meeting was held to verify the functioning of the maximum emergency epidemic prevention system and to adopt further policy and practical measures.

Covid, China renounces hosting the 2023 Asian Cup

Meanwhile, China is increasingly worried about the pandemic situation, to the point that it has given up hosting the Asian Cup in 2023. This was announced by the Asian Football Association (ACF), adding that Beijing has explained the decision with the current “exceptional circumstances”. The 24-team competition was supposed to take place from June 16 to July 16 next year in 10 Chinese cities.

The decision comes despite the news reported on Friday 13 May by Lei Zhenglong, an official of the National Health Commission, during a press conference: the recent resurgence of Covid-19 in China has continued to fade, according to what Zhenglong has announced. The new local infections in the country on a daily basis have been less than 5,000 since the date of May 5 and the figure has dropped below 2,300 on Thursday 12, she specified, adding that Shanghai has recorded a steady decline in terms of new cases. daily, while the province of Jilin is bringing the situation under control. Thanks to the virus containment measures that are proving effective in the capital, the number of new daily infections has dropped from the peak of over 70 to 47 as of May 12, the body announced, warning about the risk of spread of Covid-19 in areas without any restrictions on travel. As of May 12, according to data from the National Health Commission, there were 312 new local cases of Covid-19 in mainland China, 227 of which were reported in Shanghai.