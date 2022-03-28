Covid infections in Sicily collapse, 900 positive and over 4,800 cured: hospitalizations are increasing

The cases of Covid 19 in Sicily are drastically decreasing. In the last 24 hours, 900 out of 12,775 swabs were processed and the positivity index drops to 7.3%. This is what emerges from the bulletin of the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 4,346 new cases out of 31,260 swabs and the positivity rate was 13.9%. There are 8 deaths and 4,888 recovered. Admissions in the ordinary regime are increasing (+31 on yesterday’s figure), while those in intensive care are decreasing (-5).

At the provincial level, Palermo records 345 cases, Catania 155, Messina 179, Syracuse 53, Trapani 45, Ragusa 52, Caltanissetta 36, ​​Agrigento 30, Enna 5. 856 of the total number of confirmed cases relate to days prior to 27 March.

Looking at the national numbers, there are 30,710 new infections from Covid in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 59,555. The victims are 95, an increase compared to 82 yesterday. There are 1,254,056 people currently positive at Covid, with a decrease of 8,835 in the last 24 hours. A total of 14,396,283 Italians have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the deaths rise to 158,877. The discharged and healed are 12,983,350, an increase of 40,300 compared to yesterday.

There are 211,535 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours. Yesterday there were 384,323. The positivity rate is 14.5%, down from 15.5% yesterday. 487 patients are hospitalized in intensive care, 23 more than yesterday in the balance between income and expenses. Daily admissions are 39. There are 9,496 people admitted to ordinary wards, or 315 more than yesterday.

