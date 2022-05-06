Covid infections in Tuscany, the data of May 6: 2,234 new cases, 11 deaths – Chronicle

Florence, 6 May 2022 – Covid TuscanyI am 2,234 i new infections from coronavirus detected in the last 24 hours and disclosed today, Friday 6 May. The data emerges from a total of 15,567 tests of which 2,542 molecular swabs and 13,025 rapid tests. The rate of new positives is 14.35% (69.7% on first diagnoses).

Compared to yesterday, the cases are slightly decreasing: on May 5 they were registered 2,712 infections, however, in the face of a greater number of swabs carried out. The contagion situation throughout the region has essentially stalled. The descent, although it has been underway for about a month, is slow and with stops, or with small increases in the contagion that demonstrate how the virus is currently still in circulation.

Today 2,542 molecular swabs and 13,025 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 14.4% were positive. On the other hand, 3,205 subjects tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 69.7% were positive. The currently positive are 44,654 today, -2.4% compared to yesterday.

There are 542 hospitalized (25 fewer than yesterday), of which 24 in intensive care (1 fewer).

Today there are 11 new deaths: 6 men and 5 women with an average age of 80.9 years. With regard to the province of residence, the deceased persons are: 5 in Florence, 1 in Prato, 1 in Pistoia, 1 in Lucca, 1 in Arezzo, 1 in Siena, 1 in Grosseto. 9,917 have died since the beginning of the epidemic as follows: 3,126 in Florence, 825 in Prato, 891 in Pistoia, 648 in Massa Carrara, 923 in Lucca, 1,076 in Pisa, 726 in Livorno, 652 in Arezzo, 530 in Siena, 385 in Grosseto, 135 people died on Tuscan soil but were residents outside the region.

The average age of 2,234 new positives today is approximately 47 years (17% are under 20, 18% between 20 and 39, 33% between 40 and 59, 22% between 60 and 79, 10% have 80 years or older).

There are 309,801 total cases to date a Florence (569 more than yesterday), 76,540 a Lawn (145 more), 89.330 a Pistoia (161 more), 54,489 a Mass (117 more), 116.639 a Lucca (227 more), 127,489 a Pisa (288 more), 98,433 a Livorno (244 more), 101,751 ad Arezzo (169 more), 77.726 a Siena (192 more), 59,039 a Grosseto (122 more).