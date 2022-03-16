Covid: infections increased by 31%, same Christmas numbers. Slow vaccine reservations

The new infections from Covid19 return to rise in Piacenza, after a period of decline that lasted from mid-January. This is what emerges from the weekly report published today by the Piacenza Usl Company: https://www.covidpiacenza.it/situazione-covid-19-a-piacenza/

The positives went from 567 to 746, with an increase of 31.6%, reaching a total just slightly below the average for the week of Christmas (825). The increase in cases is not just a local phenomenon: in Italy there is a + 32.7%, in Lombardy a + 25.3% and in Emilia-Romagna a + 20.8%. “If we analyze the new positives out of 100 thousand inhabitants, it can be seen that Piacenza still has a much lower incidence rate than the national average (263 compared to the state-owned 586) and regional ones (381)” – explains Ausl. In the last week 6,556 swabs were performed: the percentage of new positives compared to the number of tests performed rose from 8.4% to 11.4%.

CRA- The situation is almost unchanged in the Cra, where there are 11 new diagnoses this week among the guests and four among the operators: these are all asymptomatic cases, detected as part of the periodic screening that has been carried out for months in the various structures. The growth in positive cases obviously affects the number of people in isolation and quarantine, which goes from 837 to 1,101.

USCA- A further sign of the reversal of the trend that has been registered in the last seven days comes from the Usca, the special care continuity units. The average daily calls increased from 21.4 to 28.3: in the last week 198 citizens requested the intervention of the teams.

RECOVERY AND ACCESS IN FIRST AID – At the moment, however, there are no significant repercussions on the hospital network. The average daily access to the emergency room for patients with symptoms attributable to Covid remains at 5 cases. Hospital admissions continue to decline for now. The weekly average is 62 (it was 83 in the previous seven days). On March 13 there were 56 positive patients. The situation in intensive care is also stationary, with two cases. The deaths of the week are 4: one person under 60, 1 aged between 61 and 79 and two over eighty.

VACCINATIONS – As for vaccination, 2,795 administrations were made in the last week. In large part, these are third doses. At the moment bookings are also very low: just 132 people for the primary cycle, 2,439 for the booster, 56 for the fourth dose.

Given the number of requests registered in recent weeks, from 21 March the network of vaccination centers will be reorganized as follows:

– the Piacenza Arsenale hub is open from Monday to Saturday, from 11 to 18, to also favor the vaccination of Ukrainian refugees

– in Castel San Giovanni vaccinations move from the Palacastello to the Avis clinic in the hospital

– in Fiorenzuola vaccinations move from the center of Via Emilia Ovest 37 to the sampling point (ex Macello).

In both locations, the appointments were organized in such a way as not to create expectations and gatherings for the citizens who have booked.

Furthermore, the offices in Bettola (multipurpose room) and Bobbio (hospital) remain available, in which sessions are scheduled at regular intervals modulated on the basis of the requests received. The website www.covidpiacenza.it indicates the sessions in which free access is possible for the over 12s and the days dedicated to the 5-11 age group.

As for the Novavax vaccine, there are three days with dedicated times.

With reference to the IV dose, citizens with frailty, aged 12 years and over, who have already completed the primary vaccination cycle with three doses after a minimum interval of at least four months (120 days) from the additional dose, can access the administration. It is possible to book an appointment by calling 800 651 941 or by going to one of the CUP counters in the area. It will be the vaccinating physician of the Vaccination Center in the medical history phase to carry out the clinical check on the eligibility for the fourth dose to proceed with the administration.