Covid, infections on the rise: it is children who get infected the most

In the last week there has been an increase in the number of Covid cases reported, but the number of hospitalizations and ICU admissions continues to decline. The weekly number of deaths is also down. This is the photograph taken by the Higher Institute of Health (ISS) in the balance sheet contained in the extended report, which integrates the weekly monitoring by ISS-Ministry of Health. There are several causes of the increase in cases: relaxation of the population and relaxation of measures, progressive spread of the more contagious Omicron BA.2, decrease in vaccine protection against contagion, persistence of low temperatures that force indoor activities.

Highest incidence in the 10-19 age group



Weekly monitoring for the period 7-13 March showed an increase in the incidence at a national level to 576 per 100,000 inhabitants, compared to 429 per 100,000 inhabitants in the previous week (28 February-6 March). The incidence is increasing in all age groups. But especially among the boys. The highest is in the 10-19 year range (956 new cases per 100 thousand inhabitants), followed by those 0-9 years (767), 30-39 years (682), 20-29 years (660) and 40-49 years (631).

Less infected elderly

Lower incidence among the elderly (302 new cases per 100 thousand inhabitants in the 80-89 age group and 320 in the 70-79 age group), less protected by the vaccine because they were the first to receive the third dose, but generally with higher vaccination coverage (over 80% took the third dose)

The territorial trend

Incidence is higher in the center-south, in particular in 8 regions (Umbria, Puglia, Calabria, Marche, Basilicata, Lazio, Abruzzo and Tuscany) while for now the North is better with less viral circulation in the three major regions where almost 20 live. million people (Lombardy, Piedmont and Emilia Romagna) despite the prevalence of Omicron 2 being higher (68%), while it is lower (32%) in the South

Rt growing

Although the state of emergency will be stopped on March 31, the pandemic is not over, experts reiterate and, indeed, there is a “high circulation of the virus”, as reported yesterday by the Director of Prevention of the Ministry of Health, Gianni Rezza , commenting on the monitoring, and the president of the ISS, Silvio Brusaferro who spoke of a projection of the transmissibility index Rt at 1.24, towards the epidemic threshold.