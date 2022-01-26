Covid: infections, serious cases and deaths in Israel – Middle East are on the rise

(ANSA) – TEL AVIV, 25 JAN – The pandemic indices pushed by Omicron in Israel are on the rise: number of infections, serious cases and deaths. For the second consecutive day, new infections have reached over 80,000 units (83,000), while severe cases have now reached the figure of 856, well beyond the last peak of 737 recorded last September. But the most striking data concerns the number of deaths which for Ynet have been 236 since the beginning of January, with a daily average which has soared in recent days.



On a peak day – according to ministry sources reported by the media – there were 40 deaths from causes related to Covid.



In the worst moment of the third wave, last year, the deaths – the media recalled – reached 60 units while remaining below 30 during the wave caused by the Delta. The current situation was evoked by opposition leader Benyamin Netanyahu to attack the current government of Naftali Bennett and foreign minister Yair Lapid. “They aren’t doing anything,” he said. Then he denounced the government’s hypothesis of canceling (from Thursday) the quarantine for children who have come into contact with positives, calling it “a policy of mass infection for all children”. (HANDLE).

