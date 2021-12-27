Covid, infections still on the decline in Germany. France and the UK towards increasing restrictions. Record of cases in Australia: 10,000 in 24 hours

The collapse of cases continues in Germany, where weeks ago the chancellor Olaf Scholz had instituted the lockdown for those who were not vaccinated. The United Kingdom instead, consider introducing new restrictions: Boris Johnson could give stricter rules for restaurants as early as the next few hours. Raise the alarmAustralia, where 10,000 cases were reached in 24 hours. L’Iranhas meanwhile banned entry for travelers from the UK, France, Norway and Denmark.

GERMANY – Cases continue to drop in Germany, where more than seven million have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic. The data reported byRobert Koch Institute report 13,908 infections ascertained in the last 24 hours and another 69 deaths, which bring the bulletin to 7,005,289 cases with 110,433 victims and about 6,156,500 people healed after contracting Covid-19. The incidence per 100,000 inhabitants over seven days is 222.7 cases, down. There are approximately 738,400 active cases. The descent, partly due to the reduced number of tests carried out over the weekend, began in recent days: on 26 December only 10.100, against the 22,214 of Christmas day, i 35,341 of the eve and 44.927 of 23 December. The government of Olaf Scholz had set up some sort of in the previous weeks lockdown for the unvaccinated.

UNITED KINGDOM – The British government is evaluating with its scientific advisors the possibility of introducing new restrictions in light of the latest data on Covid which could show a further advance of the Omicron variant. It can be read on the BBC website, according to which after two days without coronavirus numbers published due to the Christmas break, a new record of infections is feared. Downing Street stated that no decisions have yet been made on introducing further measures in England to control the Omicron variant but previously the premier Boris Johnson he had stated that he would not hesitate to act after Christmas if necessary.

So it is possible that London could follow the example of other UK nations that have tightened anti-Covid restrictions since December 26th. in particular with regard to pubs and restaurants.

FRANCE – The meeting of the Health Defense Council is scheduled for the next few hours, atElisha. They will be discussed additional measures to stem the spread of Covid-19, and in particular of the new variant Omicron, after France on December 24 passed the threshold of 100 thousand infections in a single day. The government does not seem to favor the hypothesis of extending the school holidays. The broadcaster France Info also reports that it would not the hypothesis of a night curfew is being discussed for the night of New Year’s. On the table, however, the obligation to wear a mask outdoors

AUSTRALIA – Meanwhile, Australia is worrying, which has recorded a record of over 10 thousand coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours: it is the first time that this quota has been exceeded since the beginning of the pandemic. The high number of infections in the states of New South Wales (6,324), Victoria (1,999) and South Australia (842) contributed to the new record. St Vincent’s Pathology Lab in Sydney meanwhile is back in the media spotlight today for being sent to nearly 1,000 people wrong Covid test results: a total of 995 people received “negative” tests, but in reality the results of the swabs have yet to be determined. And confirmation of the first death linked to the Omicron variant. It is a in his eighties with previous pathologies and that he had received two doses of a coronavirus vaccine. Progress is instead recorded in the search for a universal vaccine against Covid-19, variant-proof. Some mice were inoculated with carrier proteins as building blocks of a new generation of vaccines resistant to any variant of SARS-CoV-2. The study is being led by researchers from the Garvan Institute of Sydney Immunogenomics Laboratory and the Westmead Institute for Medical Research. An algorithm is employed that examines the genetic makeup of a virus and identifies stable portions of SARS-CoV-2, which are essential for its ability to mutate and survive. The algorithm correctly identified regions of the virus that avoid 80% of the mutations found in Alpha, Beta, Delta and Omicron. This suggests that these areas of the virus remain stable across all variants. The working hypothesis is that if a vaccine can stimulate antibodies to attack those proteins, then it can neutralize any mutations that emerge from Covid-19 as well. Current vaccines, on the other hand, work in the opposite direction. They identify Spike proteins that are unique to a particular variant and then deactivate that variant by targeting the specific protein. But when yet a new variant emerges, as Omicron has amply demonstrated, current vaccines are no longer optimal, Burnett explains.

IRAN – For 15 days, travelers from Iran are prohibited from entering Iran United Kingdom, France, Norway and Denmark. The measures were announced in the past few hours by Iranian state television together with the extension for another two weeks of similar restrictions for travelers arriving from South Africa and seven other neighboring countries. According to reports also reported by al-Arabiya, the borders with neighboring Turkey are closed. Iran is the country most affected by the coronavirus pandemic in the Middle East. Since the start of the health emergency, the authorities have confirmed more than six million infections with over 131,000 deaths.