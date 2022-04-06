Covid, investigation on variant Xe. The president of virologists Caruso: “To be confirmed that it is 10% more transmissible than Omicron 2”

“At this moment we have no data to say that Xe is also present in Italy”, il recombinant between Omicron variants 1 and 2 of Sars-CoV-2, reported in the UK. “No cases of Xe have come to our observation, while a few sporadic cases of Omicron 3 have been detected, which at the moment does not hold any kind of interest “in a context in which” Omicron 2 is clearly taking precedence over 1 “. Arnaldo Caruso, president of the Italian Society of Virology (Siv-Isv), confirms to Adnkronos that there is no cause for concern for now about the intersection between BA.1 and BA.2. Because even the data released by the World Health Organization, that Xe could be 10% more transmissible than Omicron 2is absolutely preliminary and to be confirmed, as stated by WHO itself “.

In a world without borders, “we cannot exclude” that Xe has left the British borders, “but at the moment no case has come to our attention in Italy – reiterates the expert, full professor of Microbiology and Clinical Microbiology at the University of Brescia and director of the laboratory of microbiology of the Asst Spedali Civili – La nuova flash survey conducted on samples collected yesterday, April 4 “, coordinated byHigher Institute of Health with the support of Bruno Kessler Foundation and in collaboration with the ministry, regions and autonomous provinces, “despite the limited numbers it will give us a more precise idea of ​​how the virus is evolving” and its ‘park of variants’.

If the last survey gave Omicron 2 at 44.1%, and above 50% in seven regions / pa, from the new survey “it will emerge with even more force” according to Caruso “that this more transmissible sub-variant is exceeding 1. And it is this is what worries us now, because as we know Omicron 2 also ‘holes’ the vaccine a little more: it does not nullify its protective effects on severe forms of Covid-19, but it can also infect people who have been vaccinated or who have already had the natural infection“. All other variants, sub-variants or ‘chimera variants’, including “la Delta-Omicron which turned out to actually exist – recalls the specialist – and not being as it initially seemed a laboratory artifact “, should be considered for now no more than” a scientific curiosity, certainly to be monitored carefully, but like all the other ‘moves’ of Sars-CoV-2 in general. And Xe, too, must not cause alarm now. We have not observed it, we still have to study it and it is still necessary to understand what it will mean over time “.