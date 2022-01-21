Covid: Ireland eliminates almost all restrictions – Last Hour

(ANSA) – LONDON, 21 JAN – Ireland joins the neighboring United Kingdom and starting tomorrow eliminates almost all the anti-Covid restrictions introduced to deal with the Omicron variant, whose peak has been exceeded. The decision was announced by Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Michael Martin in a televised address to the nation. So this weekend in Irish pubs and restaurants it’s back to normal and customers will no longer be asked for the green pass. Furthermore, the indication of social distancing and the limits of spectators to outdoor and indoor events are eliminated.



From Monday the indication to smart warking also ceases and there will be a gradual return to work. The obligation to wear masks remains at least until the end of February and the green pass will still be required for international travel, as is self-isolation for symptomatic people.


