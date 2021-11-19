“Covid is exploding again. I put my daughter in lockdown, she studies at home. Too many absent at school for no reason “

ANCONA – Lockdown individual. It starts from the title Antonello Maraldo. Then, with a soft fade, he moves from his role as administrative director of the regional hospital of Torrette to the more intimate one of father of Ludovica. A manifesto in a nutshell, his, which he entrusts to the sounding board of Facebook, amplified by the two years spent in the deepest trenches of the pandemic. “It’s exploding again.”

No-vax convinced dies at 70. In Torrette resuscitation there are five others with suspended lives, three are not vaccinated. And now it’s rushed to the dose

Nail the evidence, at the speed of social media. «Today in Italy – he invites not to get distracted – there are 10 thousand positives. They are known to everyone and this time adolescents are not excluded ». The premise is preparatory: “I am against distance learning, it moves away from sociality in the moment of growth”. That said, he doesn’t deny a single step of his online goad. «In schools, a little in all, the situation is extremely uncertain. There are boys who are absent, of whom nothing is known. Some go there with cold symptoms and more ». His bitterness: “Families are more or less sensitive to these phenomena.” The nuances of individual feeling are followed by certainty: «The Dad it can only be authorized by the ASL “. In his post, the number that one does not want to pronounce echoes again: “There are 10 thousand positives”. Get to the core underlying the reasoning: “I am the father of a daughter who is in the seventh grade and I have an 84-year-old mother with multiple pathologies. I try not to let them meet“. Here it cancels the fade effect. “I feel a double responsibility: to be respectful of legal rules and, at the same time, to protect my family at the highest level.” He closes: «I will observe an individual lockdown for a few days and Ludovica will study at home».

THE POST ON FACEBOOK

The proposal

From the virtual to the reality of a conversation, it is always he who gives meaning to this story: «I would like to spark a reflection». He admits that he has chosen the path to the effect of provocation. But no words in the wind, rather a logical construction that leads to the exact point of his proposal. Concrete. «I would like a flexible Dad, individual if necessary, and that the school was less rigid in following the progress of the Coronavirus. It should have the same reaction time as a hospital. ‘ His experience in the field re-emerges, undermined by a virus which, to insist in the words of Andrea Giacometti, head of Infectious Diseases, «You can’t get out of here». The director rewinds the tape of events to give depth to the urgency: «The protocols for returning to school were established between August and September. Then they were valid, adhering to the moment that one was living. But now?”. Return to invoke dynamism in correcting the course. For Maraldo the formula is surpassed by events: a positive child, tampons for the neighbors at the counter; two infected, tests for each; three, all in dad. The resurgence of the infection is unforgiving. “I do not trace everything – he warns – to individual choices of deresponsibilization”. In its progress there is always a corner of heaven. For human understanding. “I understand those parents who, to go to work, in case of suspected contagion, do not know with whom to leave their child at home.” He comes to another assumption: families cannot be left alone. He remembers: «At the time of the first wave, INPS provided for special permits Covid. Today we have few tools ». On the scene of the emergency, the roles overlap, until they become confused. Father, director. And viceversa.

