Covid, is it possible to get sick several times? What does it depend on? – Corriere.it

Of Silvia Turin

The point about reinfections in Italy with the Omicron variant: are there subjects more susceptible than others? What are the factors that raise the odds? There are many variables, but it is certainly a very rare event

Taking Covid twice (or more) is rare but possible: it is easier if you have not been vaccinated, if you have been vaccinated for a long time and if you have been sick for months (perhaps with a variant other than Omicron, the one currently prevalent), but this is not automatic either.

In Italy 3% of the total At a statistical level, official reinfections are monitored by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità (ISS): since sequencing is not carried out on each swab taken, cases of people are automatically considered “reinfections” return positive 90 days after the first diagnosis. The latest “Integrated Surveillance Bulletin” of the ISS reports from 24 August 2021 to 16 March 2022 (date of publication of the same) 264,634 cases of reinfection, equal to 3% of the total notified. In the last week, the percentage of reinfections out of the total reported cases was 3.2%, stable compared to the previous week. In the graph attached to the bulletin (see image above, ed) it is noted that total reinfections with non-Omicron variants were few, around 1% of cases. From December (month considered to be the reference for the start of the diffusion of Omicron in Italy), the percentage gradually increased to 3.

The many variables to consider This is also due to the particular contagiousness of Omicron which is one of the variables on which the risk of reinfection depends, the others concern: – what vaccine you got,

– which booster,

– with which variant one got infected the first time (particular that in almost all cases it is not known except by statistical deduction),

– how the body reacts,

– what other diseases you have. As can be seen, these are all determining variables single percentages of probability totally different reinfection from person to person.

The contagiousness The first variable is an intrinsic parameter of each variant of SARS-CoV-2 and is the transmission capacity. Omicron, already in itself much more contagious than Delta, has certainly increased its ability to reinfect: “Each variant potentially has within itself a different ability to infect which can be greater or lesser – he explains Mario Clerici, immunologist of the State University of Milan -. The point is that each variant tries to evade antibodies and many are becoming infected with Omicron despite being vaccinated, because all vaccines in use are based on the Wuhan virus which circulated two years ago in China ».

The cross-reactivity between variants Antibodies of a variant can do not recognize different strains: each lineage, in fact, has different characteristics, for example in the conformation of the Spike protein, which is precisely what vaccines and the immune system must “recognize” to activate the defenses and since pre-Omicron infections result in poor immunization against Omicron, the opposite must be true. Whoever had made Covid with Delta, or in the first wave, if not vaccinated is “unguarded”, but even those who are vaccinated (with antibodies based on the ancestral virus) in the long run have a waning protection, which – it must be remembered – does not compromise the protection that vaccines offer against the risk of hospitalization and death, which remains high, especially with the third dose.

The virus mutates Another factor that has been at stake for a few weeks is the arrival of Omicron 2 (or BA.2): currently in Italy it is given a 44% prevalence compared to Omicron 1 (BA.1), but it is growing rapidly (as in the rest of the world). BA.2 is in turn 30% more contagious of BA.1 which leads it to be one of the most airborne viruses ever had on the planet. BA.1 or BA.2 infection provides fairly good immunization against either, but not against the pre-Omicron variants. Why “good enough”? Because they have been documented recent reinfection cases also between BA.2 and BA.1. However, the World Health Organization (WHO) has stated that infection with Omicron provides strong protection against BA.2 infection.

Does getting sick with Omicron protect less? Another (still poorly studied) factor that can affect reinfections is how many antibodies the variants can produce to the person who then heals: a study just published (March 17) in the scientific journal CELL

shows that Omicron reinfections induce a antibody response less than a tenth of what Delta did and less than a third of what a vaccine booster does. The researchers explain that this would mean “reduced protection against reinfection or infection from future variants”, in practice, those who become infected with Omicron are generally less protected from future infections. «Predicting from these data that Omicron confers a lower protection against possible variants and infections is difficult – observes Clerici -. It is impossible to say what the next variants will be and these are numbers that derive from in vitro studies that are not very applicable to reality “.

Are there people who are particularly susceptible to viruses? Finally, a lot of research is known to have investigated genetic characteristics that influence positively susceptibility to SARS-CoV-2. An international study coordinated by the Humanitas Institute and the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan (we talked about it HERE

) identified, for example, a disease resistance mechanism that helps explain why some people are less susceptible to the effects of infection. As there are particularly protected subjects, can the opposite be true? Exist more vulnerable individuals from viruses? «Of course, because the power of the immune response is on a genetic basis and obviously each of us has a genetic background that is different – says Clerici -. This susceptibility, even if it cannot be completely generalized, usually applies to all viruses ». There are also people in whom vaccines do not produce antibodies, or very few, so-called “Fragile” so the fourth dose is being considered. For the calculation of the probabilities of reinfection they also count the diseases you suffer from? “Obviously an immunosuppressed patient will not respond very well and will be more susceptible, but one hundred patients will respond in a hundred different ways to the vaccine and to viruses,” concludes Clerici.