“Covid is no longer a socially critical disease” – Corriere.it

from Silvia Morosi

No restrictions: events and club attendance are once again authorized

Farewell to anti-coronavirus restrictions: starting today, February 1st, the obligation to wear masks and show the Green Pass will no longer be in force in Denmark, while events and club attendance will be authorized again. The decision goes hand in hand with the choice to drop the definition of Covid-19 as a socially critical illness, used to justify the adoption of anti-pandemic regulations. The masks will remain in force in hospitals, for staff and visitors, and only those who enter the country – the first in the EU to revoke the measures – will be asked to show proof of vaccination. A similar choice had already been made by the government last November, but at the time the restrictions were – then – gradually reintroduced in the face of a sharp increase in infections. I don’t dare say if it will be a final goodbye to restrictions. We do not know what will happen in the autumn and if we will have to deal with a new variant, clarified the first minister Puts Frederiksen on the radio. The invitation to citizens, also received by the health authorities, is to undergo regular tests to monitor the progress of infections.

Vaccination in Denmark It should not be forgotten, among other things, that Denmark was one of the first European countries to deal with the sub-variant Omicron 2, which a week ago had already been sequenced in 50% of positive cases. In the meantime, about 40-50 thousand new cases per day continue to be recorded, equal to almost 1% of the population of 5.8 million inhabitants (here the map of infections in the world). The increase in infections has not – however – produced an additional pressure on hospitals, thanks tohigh percentage of vaccinated population: over 60% of Danes received the booster dose compared to an EU average of just under 45%.





Similar scenarios, between Finland and Great Britain Neighboring Finland will also end all restrictions against Covid-19 in February, as announced by the Prime Minister Sanna Marin, who in recent days has announced that the timing for the abandonment of the limitations will be negotiated by his government led by Social Democrats with the other parties in Parliament. In the meantime, border controls between Helsinki and the other Schengen area states were interrupted on January 31st: a restriction introduced at the end of December to slow down the spread of the Omicron variant. A similar scenario is also looming in Great Britain, although the government has not officially declared that it wants to treat Covid as a disease that is no longer critical. Since January 27, Boris Johnson has filed the so-called plan B, canceling the obligation of a Green pass and a mask in shops and on public transport.