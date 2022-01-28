“Covid is no longer a socially critical disease”. When are the restrictions removed in Italy?

From February 1st the Covid in Denmark will no longer be cataloged as a socially critical disease. Health Minister Magnus Heunicke announced this turning point, with the official announcement given by Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

“Tonight we can start to relax and find a smile again – he has declared Puts Frederiksen – Because today is a historic day, a milestone. We are here with some incredibly good news: we can now remove the latest restrictions from Coronavirus in Denmark“.

This is very important news given that Denmark, following in the footsteps of what was decided in recent days by Boris Johnson in the United Kingdom, will be the first country in the European Union to abolish almost all restrictive anti-Covid measures in force.

By downgrading Covid to a disease that is no longer socially critical, Heunicke thus undermined the legislative conditions to justify the restrictive measures, a bit as if in Italy failed the state of emergency.

A choice this by Copenhagen that comes despite the latest data on the spread of the virus: the Denmark is currently the country in Europe with the highest incidence of Covid cases, but the Danish government would be convinced that the worst is now over as the hospitalizations are instead under control.

Covid: when is Italy like Denmark?

In addition to currently being the European country with the highest incidence of Covid cases, Denmark is also the one where the highest incidence of the new Omicron-2 variant has been found.

In fact, the percentage of this sub-variant is also higher than that recorded in Norway and the United Kingdom, two of the countries where Omicron-2 is more present. However, it must be remembered that in many countries, including Italy, there is no similar level of analysis of the virus comparable to that of Denmark.

The fact remains that while we have just entered into force yet another package of restrictive measures, without the green pass you cannot even enter the tobacconist’s, Denmark despite the peak of infections has decided starting from February 1st to treat Covid like a common disease, removing any rules regarding masks or closures.

In Italy Gimbe’s latest report highlighted how infections are decreasing in our country, with the peak that has probably been overtaken in recent days. There is also a slight decline in hospitalizations even if, in various Regions, hospital pressure is well beyond the alert threshold.

In recent days, the Undersecretary of Health Pierpaolo Sileri he went out of balance by declaring that in Italy it is state of emergency, which will expire next 31 March, it will not be prolonged. The popular doctor also called for this turning point Matteo Bassetti.

In the short term, however, the only novelty should be that of a change in the color system, via all areas except the red one, even if in a nutshell it will change little since the differences between a yellow and an orange area now, after all the measures licensed at the national level are substantially imperceptible.

A real program of easing restrictions, as announced in France, however, in Italy would not seem to be on the horizon: with the majority having thoughts only for the Machiavellian election of the next President of the Republic, Covid can wait for the moment.