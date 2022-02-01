“Covid is no longer a socially critical disease”

There Denmark he tries again and says goodbye to practically all restrictions anti-Covid in force until today: starting this morning (1 February) the obligation to wear the masks and to exhibit the Green pass it will no longer exist, while events and club attendance will be authorized again. The decision goes hand in hand with the choice to drop the definition of Covid-19 as a “socially critical” disease, used to justify the adoption of anti-pandemic. Only those entering the country will be required to show proof of vaccination.

Denmark, from today off all restrictions

A similar choice was made by the country in November but at the time the restrictions were then gradually reintroduced in the face of a sharp increase in infections.

Last week Denmark recorded between 33 thousand and 47 thousand new infections daily but the increase in infections did not produce additional pressure on hospitals, as feared, thanks to the high percentage of the vaccinated population. The masks will remain in place in hospitals, for staff and visitors, to protect the most fragile people. Including people who have contracted the virus recently, the Danish authorities estimate that 80% of the population is protected against the disease.

Everyone is also free in Great Britain, after the long emergency phase linked to Covid. As planned, the last phase of the lifting of the restrictions has started in England, while the other nations of the Kingdom are gradually aligning themselves. Evidence of a return to normal, strongly desired by the government, thanks to the success of the vaccination campaign and of the third doses.

Decisive boosters for the reduction of hospitalizations, and which also convinced Israel to contain the audience for the fourth dose: only for high-risk adults and the over 60. January 27, 2022 was the date chosen by London to abandon the plan B of the restrictions that had been adopted after the surge of Omicron. And we returned to plan A, based on vaccinations, in the face of a decrease in new infections and with hospitalizations at a minimum for months.

So the British have resumed going to shops and taking public transport without the obligation of a mask, the imposition of smart working has disappeared as well as the roof for visits to nursing homes. The (short) parenthesis of the vaccine mini Green Pass for discos and mass events has also been filed. Obligations replaced by recommendations to behave responsibly, because the virus continues to circulate. All this has been possible thanks to vaccines, which make the British the leaders in Europe with 37 million boosters administered. And that “they are restoring more freedom to this country”, underlined Health Minister Sajid Javid. Third doses are also considered a key element in the rest of Europe to approach the end of the pandemic and to abandon the latest restrictions.

Israel, the first country in the world to administer the fourth dose, has now also moved along this line, offering it to the entire audience of over 60s (so far 600 thousand). But the health authorities have decided that the second booster will be extended only to high-risk over 18s and at least 4 months after the third injection.

FRANCE – On the eve of the easing of restrictions against the pandemic in France – among other things, the end of access limits at sites open to the public, the stop to mandatory teleworking and outdoor masks – the government confirms “Encouraging signs” on the Covid-19 front, even if – said the spokesman Gabriel Attal – “it is better to remain cautious”. Three months after the start of the rise in infections, the daily number of positive cases seems to have passed its peak a week ago and has begun to decline. At the same time, resuscitation patients have continued to decline for a couple of weeks. With 334,000 positive cases every day (average over the last week), the 6 / o day of consecutive descent was reached, with a 7% drop in the indicator. The Delta variant has practically disappeared. The signs of decline are particularly evident in the Paris region, Ile-de-France, where the fifth wave had exploded earlier than in the rest of the country: about 40,000 positive cases per day, compared to 70,000 3 weeks ago. The situation remains tense in hospitals, where the peak normally comes a few days after that of infections: 32,000 patients with Covid, a number close to the absolute record of a year ago. But with a difference: the share of patients infected with Covid-19 but hospitalized for other diseases reaches 30%, compared to 15% a year ago. The situation in intensive care is even better, where the number of Covid patients has never exceeded 4,000 (it arrived between 6 and 7,000 during the previous waves) and has been decreasing for 10 days.

In Romania however, 40 thousand coronavirus infections have been exceeded in the last 24 hours, never so many since the beginning of the pandemic. According to local health authorities, in fact, 40,018 new cases and 97 deaths related to the infection were diagnosed on the last day. In addition, 903 Covid patients are hospitalized in the intensive care units of Romanian hospitals. 84 percent of them are not vaccinated. Romania is the second country in the European Union with the lowest number of vaccinated people against the coronavirus. About 41 percent of its population has completed the vaccination course.

The contagion continues to run instead in Russia, where it is spreading more and more Omicron variant. According to the latest data from the task force responsible for monitoring the progress of the pandemic in the country, a record number of 125,836 cases has been recorded in the last 24 hours. Therefore, yesterday’s record (January 31) of 124,070 infections has been exceeded. Furthermore, on the last day, according to estimates by the Moscow government, 663 people lost their lives from complications after contracting the infection.