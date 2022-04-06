Covid is still frightening, towards the yes to the fourth dose immediately for the over 80s

Listen to the audio version of the article

Underwent a new dose to the over 80s with a minimum interval of 4 months from the third because the first scientific evidence shows that for this category of fragile people there is a need for new protection with vaccination. For the other age groups, on the other hand, new data will be expected and therefore could slip further. Here is the indication that should arrive this Thursday from Ema, the EU drug agency, to EU countries on the fourth dose. As in the past, this will be a generic and non-binding indication as it will then be up to the Governments to decide concretely the methods of administration.

The contagion curve remains at high numbers

After pressing above all of Italy And Germany who in recent weeks have asked to standardize the decisions on the new injections of the vaccine against Covid, Europe therefore tries to move in the same line also because the curve of new cases is always kept on high numbers in Italy, as well as at a European level where there is a growing concern “about the persistence of significant outbreaks” in various countries, as the WHO itself pointed out. High numbers that increase the pressure on hospitals, albeit with a lower intensity than in the past – the employment of ordinary wards in Italy has risen to 16%, exceeding the first alert threshold of 15% -, but also mortality.

Mortality due to Covid

In fact, the numbers show that despite the mortality rates of the first waves are far off, there are still many deaths, especially among the most fragile categories. In the latest bulletin, for example, in the face of 88,173 cases of contagion, 194 deaths have been counted, which exceed the threshold of 160 thousand total victims in Italy for Covid since the beginning of the pandemic. In March alone, there were over 4,500 deaths, with an average of 150 deaths per day.

The over 80s are the most at risk

To support the need for a new injection for the “elderly” are also the data of the latest monthly bulletin of theHigher Institute of Health: of the 3798 deaths between February 2 and March 6, 2629 are over 80 (over 70%) and of these 1272 (50% of those over 80) have already taken the booster dose. Hence the possible indication by the EMA to make available a new vaccination, the fourth, for the older category. Which could be triggered immediately given that for many over 80 who have already taken the booster dose, the minimum 4-month interval between the two injections has already elapsed.