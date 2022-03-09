Covid is still there, a rebound of infections. Third least effective dose after 2 months

Covid raises its head. Almost covertly, taking advantage of the collective attention diverted to Ukraine and its ongoing humanitarian tragedy, the number of new positives is growing again. Nothing disruptive, but in the last seven days there has been a rise of around 13%, even if hospitalizations continue to decline. Yesterday there were 60,191 cases and 184 deaths, in decline in the last 24 hours both patients in the ordinary wards (-213) and those in intensive care (-18), in addition to the positivity rate (11.3% against 11, 7%), while the victims rise by 54 units. In general, we are following the trend of the curve in the United Kingdom, where, since February 28, new daily infections have increased from 82 thousand to 126 thousand. More worrying, if you want, is the news always coming from the United States, but relating to the booster that would lose its effectiveness from the disease after a couple of months. The sub-variants of the prevalent Omicron strain, in themselves further contagious, but no more dangerous than the older brother, are essentially driving the increase in infections in our country. This is accompanied by the lowering of the individual perception of danger, to be read as a progressive waning of social distancing, and the revocation (in practice) of all anti-Covid measures in the name of the longed-for return to pre-pandemic normality. Does the famous fourth dose of vaccine, currently available for the 800 thousand immunosuppressed Italians, stand out on the horizon as the only way to salvation, especially in the coming autumn-winter? Virologists remain rather skeptical. While the physicist Giorgio Sestili, founder of the Facebook page Scientific data and analysis, raises the alarm on the fact that since the beginning of February, when it was equal to 0.7, “the contagion index Rt is now approaching the critical threshold of 1 “, Maria Rita Gismondo, director of the Clinical Microbiology laboratory of the Sacco hospital in Milan, throws water on the fire of fear …