“Covid is the leading cause of death in Europe”: tragedy at Est- Corriere.it

from Alessandra Muglia and Irene Soave

Central-eastern countries are facing an infection rate three times that of Italy during the peak. In Poland, cases are doubling every week

By March 2022, the WHO estimated yesterday, two million Europeans will have died of Covid-19. The projection (which however also includes Russia and other non-EU countries in the area) is gloomy; but the distribution of the new deaths – and of the new infections – is not uniform for now. Moreover, adherence to the vaccination campaign is not. The 66% of the EU average (population vaccinated with at least two doses) takes into account the88% of Portugal he was born in 24% of Bulgaria. And so the daily rate of contagion per million inhabitants, a discrimination that has often decided lockdowns and curfews on the continent – at 800, Boris Johnson closed everything in the United Kingdom -, is growing rapidly, especially in Central and Eastern Europe. In Hungary it is 870. In Croatia it is 1.106. In the Netherlands and Belgium to 1,160. In Austria, where the lockdown returned, at 1,500, and so in the Czech Republic. In Slovakia, at 1,800. Numbers never registered before, and to which not all governments respond with policies to contain and control the epidemic.

The Austrian government did so, immediately finding 40,000 no-vaxes in the streets. From Monday and until at least 13 December the country is in lockdown, after a restriction of movement only for the unvaccinated did not slow down the infections, which doubled in just over a week. Intensive therapies are, writes the newspaper Kurier, “Close to collapse”. The economic damage of the lockdown will be so great that the government had instructed a public health commission to quantify the economic impact of a “bonus” of 500 euros to be given to the unvaccinated to convince them. It would have cost less than a lockdown. Yet the Austrian no-vax movement, according to Interior Minister Nehammer, “is increasingly radicalized and furious.” The same happens in Belgium and the Netherlands, where testing laboratories no longer accept swabs because they are too full.

Belgium is grappling with a new peak: 16,000 infections a day, and even Prime Minister De Croo is in isolation (after meeting his French counterpart Jean Castex, who is also positive). In the Netherlands, there are 20,000 infections a day. Vaccine skepticism in Europe seems to bring together multiple ideological fringes. However, one component is typical of the former Soviet bloc. A study published in April by London School of Economics researcher Joan Costa-i-Font puts in a direct relationship between the lack of adherence to the vaccination campaign in the East with the habit of “distrusting public institutions developed during communism”.

Many area governments ride this sentiment. In Hungary, President Orbán said he would “consider” new restrictions after a plea from the medical order. The infections are 10 thousand a day, close to a new peak.

In Slovakia – rt 1.8, the worst in the world – Prime Minister Eduard Heger is “thoroughly evaluating” a three-week lockdown as in nearby Vienna. The caution, incomprehensible with 1,800 infections per day per million inhabitants, is due to the resistance that the anti-Covid measures find in the population, just 42% vaccinated. The same former prime minister Robert Fico, still popular, does not get vaccinated and goes to the no-mask processions. In the Czech Republic, which last week reported 22,000 new cases a day, 70% are among the unvaccinated. In the whole of Slovenia, on the outskirts of Italy, one of every two tampons is positive and, as of yesterday, only eight places in intensive care remained free, out of a maximum capacity of 288. The chronic backwardness and scarcity of resources in the health care of the countries of the Est aggravates the emergency.

In Poland cases are doubling every week with little containment measures. The health ministry has begun preparing counter moves, but the authorities are torn between pro-vaccine campaigns and winks at skeptics. Mateusz Morawiecki’s government has gone so far as to promote a national lottery. But on the other hand, President Andrzej Duda said he was against the mandatory vaccine and also wanted to point out that he had not taken the flu.

But the latest in Europe, on vaccines, are Romania and Bulgaria, where a part of the EU production chain is concentrated and which is therefore difficult to “confine” outside the freedom of movement provided for by European rules.

The new infections in Bucharest and the surrounding area peaked on 22 October, but the hospitals and the two thousand beds in intensive care are still all occupied and the morgues no longer know where to put the corpses. In Romania, less than 36% of the inhabitants are vaccinated; in the countryside, immunization rates are half that in urban areas, thanks to the influence of local leaders and the disinformation that is rampant on social networks. “Look at the reality,” warned Colonel Valeriu Gheorghita, an army doctor who manages the vaccination campaign. “We have full intensive care units, hundreds of deaths a day. Over 90% of the patients who died were not vaccinated ». Faced with the crisis, the head of state Klaus Iohannis has appointed general Nicolae Ciuca as prime minister, who will lead a government of national unity, with the two historical rival blocs, the liberals and the former sovereign communists, together for the first time. Even worse is Bulgaria: deaths from Covid remain 20 times those of Italy, 8 times those of Germany. The least vaccinated country in Europe (only one in 4 inhabitants is) has the highest per capita mortality in the world: the battered public health inherited from the communist dictatorship is at its last limit. Now the fight against the pandemic is the priority of the pro-Western forces in power that have ousted the strongman Borissov. The wind blowing from the east is threatening: the neighboring Ukraine yesterday counted 800 deaths in 24 hours, Russia 1,200. In Europe, for the WHO, Covid is the leading cause of death.