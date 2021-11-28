World

Covid, Israel completely closes its borders to block the Omicron variant

Photo of James Reno James Reno1 hour ago
Israel has decided to completely close its borders to prevent the arrival of people infected with the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus (LIVE UPDATES – THE SPECIAL). According to what the government decided last night, starting this evening and for the next two weeks no foreign citizen will be able to enter Israel. The measure comes into effect coinciding with the start of celebrations for the Jewish festival of lights, Hanukkah. Arrival in Israel will only be permitted in exceptional cases after examination by a special government commission. It was only since the beginning of this month that the borders had once again been opened to international tourism. More restrictive measures have also been ordered for vaccinated Israeli citizens returning from abroad: they will in fact be subjected to a mandatory 72-hour quarantine and then undergo a second Covid test. According to reports from the Israeli press, the government’s decision was not taken in agreement: some ministers opposed the more drastic choices. Among other things, it was decided to restore the controversial tracking program by the internal intelligence agency Shin Bet, used in the early stages of the pandemic, but the program will be used in a limited way for a short time, and only for patients. infected with the Omicron variant, according to news site Walla.

Bennett’s decision

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who chaired the work of the inter-ministerial committee, justified the decisions with the situation of uncertainty caused by the spread of the new variant of the virus and with the need to “use caution and limit the risks to a minimum until we will know more “. For Bennett “the top priority” now is “to keep a functioning economy and an active school system, with students going to school.” “To achieve this – concluded the premier – we must maintain strict control over the country’s borders”.

