Covid, Israel expands the list of ‘red’ countries up to 29. Controversy between Christian pilgrims and US Jews for permits

Israel extended until midnight on December 29th the entry ban in the country for foreigners. Thus aims to contain Omicron: also confirmed Great Britain And Denmark ‘red countries’ and on the recommendation of the Ministry of Health added France, Spain, Ireland, Norway, Finland, Sweden and the United Arab Emirates. According to local media, it is possible that next on the list will be the United States. The current rules state that returning Israelis from these countries – even vaccinated ones – are required to have a molecular swab before departure and upon arrival, in addition to the 7-day quarantine.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for Christian churches in the Holy Land has accused Tel Aviv of discriminate against Christian tourists during the holiday season. Last month, Israel closed its borders to foreign tourists to respond to the spread of Omicron but, over the course of this week, officials decided to do an exception for ‘Birthright’, a program that delivers free trips in Israel a young Jews of all the world. Groups from the United States are expected to arrive next week, with the participants all fully vaccinated. For now, the restrictions remain in place for other foreign tourists, including Christian pilgrims who have traditionally flocked to places like Jerusalem, Nazareth and Bethlehem, the biblical city revered by Christians as the birthplace of Jesus.

Wadie Abunassar, spokesman and councilor of the churches in Holy Land, commented that various confessions were upset by the selective treatment and accused Israel of discriminating against Christian pilgrims. “Racist discrimination should never be accepted in any way!” He wrote on Facebook. “I urge the Israeli authorities to treat all those who wish to visit the country equally without any religious discrimination“. A Catholic Church official said he and colleagues were shocked and angry at the Israeli decision and pointed out that the church did appeal to the Ministry of Tourism Israeli to allow Christian pilgrims to arrive for the holidays. The Israeli Interior Ministry, which oversees the entry policies at the country’s borders, said the policy remains of not allowing foreigners to enter Israel. But he said a number of exceptions have been made, including a “specific” decision for the Birthright program. He added that officials will discuss the possibility of other exceptions in the near future, but did not provide further details. Israel responded by commenting that “rejects and condemns the allegations of religious discrimination regarding the granting of entry permits into the country “. This was announced by the spokesman for the Israeli foreign ministry Lior Hayat he responded to today’s complaints from Christian Churches and called them “outrageous, false and dangerous”.