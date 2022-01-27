Covid: Israel extends fourth dose to over 18s at risk – World

The Israeli Ministry of Health announced Wednesday evening that the fourth dose of the Covid vaccine will be extended to people at risk over the age of 18.

Health Ministry Director Nachman Ash has authorized the administration of the second booster to both people at high risk due to illness and those working in a risky environment, the ministry said in a press release.

This decision, the note continues, was taken into account of the effective results of the fourth dose, administered in Israel since the beginning of the month to people over the age of 60. The administration of a fourth dose of the Pfizer vaccine allows antibodies to be multiplied by 3 to 5 times compared to the third dose and, according to the ministry, will reduce the number of infections.

The medical committee of the ministry had recommended the administration of the fourth dose to the entire population over 18 years, but the director of the ministry for the moment has authorized it only to a certain category of people at risk.