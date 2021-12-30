Covid Israel, first case of ‘flurona’: what it is

In Israel, the first case of ‘flurona’ was recorded, which is a simultaneous infection with coronavirus and flu. ‘Ynet’ reports it. The patient is a pregnant woman who has not been vaccinated against both viruses. The woman went into labor at Rabin Medical Center in Petah Tikva and, according to the hospital, is fine and will be discharged.

The health ministry is looking into the case, which is characterized by relatively mild symptoms, and has yet to determine whether the combination of the two viruses causes more serious disease. Health authorities believe that other patients have also contracted both viruses, but there is simply no official diagnosis.

“Last year we have not identified any cases of influenza in pregnant or giving birth women,” said Professor Arnon Vizhnitser, director of the hospital’s gynecology department. “Today we see cases of covid and flu that begin to raise their heads and we see more and more pregnant women infected with the flu virus. It is challenging to manage a woman who arrives with a fever at the time of delivery, it is not known if it is coronavirus or influenza. In both cases it is a question of dealing with respiratory disorders. ”

The patient infected with both viruses was diagnosed “as soon as she arrived. Both tests were positive, even after a further check. The disease is essentially the same: it is something viral that causes respiratory problems in the upper airways” .